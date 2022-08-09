The show runs until Aug. 21

Stages Theatre Company’s latest show “Bucket: A Joyful Journey” lives up to its name with interactive qualities, including bubbles, slides, noisemakers and more.

slide

One young attendee slides down the slide in an interaction portion of “Buckets: A Joyful Journey.”
Sing along

Young attendees and parents can sing along together at Stages Theater Company’s latest show, “Buckets: A Joyful Journey.”
Kellie and Jacob

Bubbles float all around in another interaction portion of “Buckets: A Joyful Journey” featuring cast members Kellie Klocksien and Jacob Marckel.

