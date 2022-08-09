The show runs until Aug. 21
Stages Theatre Company’s latest show “Bucket: A Joyful Journey” lives up to its name with interactive qualities, including bubbles, slides, noisemakers and more.
The show, recommended for ages 18 months to four years, explores the idea of the importance of being a “bucket filler” and how everyone’s actions influence the feelings and experiences of both themselves and the people around them. The idea is further exemplified through the performers physically filling the buckets of the young attendees, who receive a little plastic bucket on their way into the show and are given pom poms to fill throughout the performance.
“It’s really about how the way we interact with people can affect not only how they feel about their day and about themselves but about how you feel about yourself. ... We’re in such a harsh world right now and any way to spread that message from the littlest kid to the oldest octogenarian is helpful.” director Melanie Salmon-Peterson said.
This is Stages’ ninth show targeted at this age group. Creating shows for children this young began with Salmon-Peterson’s experience with teaching preschool-level children at Stages and the theater company’s goal of implementing education into their productions.
“My idea was there’s got to be a way to put these two things together. Now, it’s not unique to do theater for that age, but the way we do it is pretty unique,” she said, adding that 10-15 years ago when she first thought of the idea it wasn’t common in the U.S. but was happening in other countries.
What’s different about the way Stages develops theater for this age is its use of youth performers, she said, which “Buckets” incorporates throughout.
“The young audience members have authentic participation that can actually affect what happens,” she said was another unique element.
A heavy theme in “Buckets” is its use of improvisation and audience interaction. With each show, a new group of children gets to interact with the performers, whether it be through speaking, singing, drawing with chalk, using a variety of noisemakers or popping bubbles. While there is a script for the actors, when an unexpected interaction arises they are also prepared to think on their feet with appropriate, educational responses.
“The actors have lines set to say, but we say ‘if you get a good suggestion then you use it’ because we don’t want it to feel like, ‘we’re performing this thing, you get to do something and then we’re just going back.’ We want it to be like ‘I did something and then the actors did something and I was really a part of it,’” she said.
Shows for an audience this young are also constantly developing and changing, according to Salmon-Peterson. The cast also gets to provide their input and create elements as well, which is rare for youth performers.
To prepare the performers to interact with the younger children, they underwent rehearsals with young audience members. The cast also played classic theater games where they had to respond to wild and crazy childlike responses and prepare something on the spot.
St. Louis Park’s Jacob Marckel, the 13-year-old who portrays Ewer and Plymouth’s Kellie Klocksien, the 15-year-old who portrays Maya in her Stages debut, are two essential pieces of the performance.
Klocksien’s favorite part about being in “Buckets” is getting to see the young attendees’ reactions to her character’s relationship with her younger sister, which begins in a rocky way but progresses and gets better as the show goes on.
“I would think it’s really special to see a sibling relationship be presented so (realistically) and it also builds a better relationship,” she said.
Marckel has a soft spot for the young attendees starting out shy and eventually warming up to the performers as the show goes on.
“So when you fill their bucket they’re like,” he gasped, “‘More! More!’ and they’ll go running back to their adult, ‘Look, I got more pom poms!’ and it’s just a really cool experience to see their face light up when they can interact with us.”
Tickets for “Buckets: A Joyful Journey” are on sale at www.stagestheatre.org/buckets/ and the show runs until Aug. 21. Audiences for each performance are kept small and do not exceed 30 people.
