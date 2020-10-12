Park boys earn third seed at sections
Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls soccer captured the Metro West Conference championship after a win and tie last week.
The key victory for the Red Knights (9-1-1, 28 points) came Oct. 6 with a 3-2 win at Chaska (8-2-1, 25 points).
BSM closed out the regular season with a 1-1 draw against Jefferson.
Chaska was first to get on the scoreboard but goals from Ava Wagner then Avery Richardson gave the Red Knights a 2-1 lead. Not to be outdone, Chaska tied the game before halftime with a penalty kick.
Wagner’s second goal of the evening proved to be a crucial game-winner.
BSM honored its five seniors against Jefferson with Sydney Drees scoring in the early moments of the game. Jefferson tied it up before halftime.
St. Louis Park (2-7-2) snapped an eight-game stretch without a win by scoring a season-high two goals in a 2-1 win at Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 6. The Orioles returned home to close out the regular season with the fourth 1-0 loss of the season, this time against Chanhassen.
Park received the No. 8 seed in Section 6AA and played No. 1 Minneapolis Southwest Oct. 14.
Boys soccer
The race for the boys soccer Metro West Conference title wasn’t as close as it could’ve been as Chaska (9-1-1) finished with 28 points while Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-2-2) was four points back with 24 points and St. Louis Park (7-2-2) was five points back with 23 points.
The Orioles wrapped up the regular season with a 3-3 draw against fifth-place Chanhassen on Oct. 8.
Park began the week with a 5-3 win at Cooper on Oct. 6.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s was shutout for the second time this season in a 4-0 loss to Chaska on Oct. 6 in what ultimately helped decide the conference title.
The Red Knights closed the regular and conference season two days later with a third 1-0 win of the fall this time against Jefferson to complete the season sweep (3-1 win at Jefferson Sept. 19).
Section 6AA
Park received the No. 3 seed and hosted No. 6 Hopkins Oct. 14. The winner advances to play the winner of the No. 7 Minneapolis South at No. 2 Minneapolis Washburn at the better seed Oct. 10.
No. 8 Cooper was at No. 1 Wayzata and No. 5 Armstrong was at No. 4 Minneapolis Southwest in quarterfinal play Oct. 14. The winners will meet Oct. 20 at the better seed with the section final to be played Oct. 22.
Section 5A (BSM) schedules were not known before this edition went to press.
