Fourth-year goaltender continues to make big stops
Hopkins/St. Louis Park goaltender Leah Bosch set an ambitious goal of 1,000 saves for her senior season in the pads.
Before the season coach, Ryan St. Martin asked Bosch about her goal for the season and instead of accolades, she wanted to hit four digits in saves.
Fast forward to early February and Bosch has a chance to reach that marker while surpassing another major milestone of stopping 3,000 pucks during her four-year varsity career.
Through 21 games, she is averaging more than 39 saves per game, posting a spectacular .928 save percentage despite a 5-16-0 record. The Royals are 7-18-0 after celebrating senior night with a 5-3 Lake Conference win over Buffalo Feb. 5. Bosch made 29 saves for the win after turning away 43-of-47 shots in a 4-1 loss at Two Rivers/St. Paul Feb. 2.
She remains on track to surpass 3,000 career saves after averaging 32 saves through 23 regular-season games with two games left in the regular season in addition to at least one section contest.
Success as a goaltender isn’t entirely a solitary achievement as the defense can play a big part in the outcome. “It is a team effort, but I’d be remiss to not say she’s been a big part of it,” St. Martin said. “She’s made saves on a handful of breakaways every week plus the odd-man rushes and the penalty kills. When Leah comes up with a big save it is a huge boost of confidence for the rest of the team.”
Bosch continues a trend of standout goalies to play for the Royals over the last decade, including two Senior Goalie of the Year award recipients Kallie Billadeau (2010) and Erin O’Neil (2014).
Bosch is inclined to let her play between the pipes do the talking instead of a motivating pep talk in the locker room.
“She is super team-first and lets her performance do the talking,” St. Martin said about the Hopkins High School senior. “Leah definitely leads by example and is a huge advocate for the other goalies in our program. She rarely has a night off, but when she does, she is always the first and loudest kid on the bench.”
The wins have been tough to come by for the Royals but that isn’t indicative of how well the team has played. Bosch was in net for four of the six wins, including a 3-1 victory at Princeton to end January on a high note.
St. Martin says timely scoring continues to be a work in progress, but the confidence level is high with so many close games. Before the win at Princeton, Hopkins/Park allowed two goals four consecutive losses while only scoring two goals during that span.
“It’s no secret we rely on our defensive effort, and that starts with Leah, who helps keep us in the game until the final frame,” the coach said.
Senior Sophie Hayes scored the final insurance goal at Princeton, her sixth of the season and fourth on the breakaway. “She is the breakaway queen,” St. Martin said while Bosch picked up her first assist on the season on the play.
“Leah’s a one-woman breakout for us. She can play the puck and is making more plays with the stick for us.”
Bosch added a second assist during the win over Buffalo, coming on Sophia Hoffman’s second goal less than three minutes later in the third period. Sophomores Bryn Etzell and Camyrn Witham also picked up goals. Assists went to junior Alicia Swenson, senior Megan Stoldorf, eighth-grader Adrienne DeGiulio and freshman Rowan Jansen.
DeGuilio centers a line with Hayes which came about in a lineup switch that has proven productive. “Adrienne is a big cog in our system, just a relentless forechecker who is a good set-up person for us,” St. Martin said.
Bosch jumpstarts the breakout
In a practical sense, St. Martin said Bosch can save up to 25 seconds in the breakout for the Royals offense, which is a lot of time on the two-minute power play.
With Hayes finding a way to convert on breakaways, Bosch has made her share of stops on the thrilling play.
“Leah sees three-plus breakaways or odd-man rushes a game,” he said, which helps bolster her case for the Senior Goalie of the Year award.
When it comes to season-long awards, St. Martin says Bosch certainly deserves the attention, even if she stays away from the spotlight.
“She’s a terrific player, but on a team with fewer wins than other teams. But coaches look at save percentage and other stats,” St. Martin said. “One other thing is how she is stopping the breakaways and odd-man rushes other goalies aren’t seeing.”
Many of the highly-ranked teams keep shots to the outside, limiting crashes on the goal or shots from point-blank or multiple shots on each line rush.
Hoffman and Avery Shaw share the team lead for points at 20, following Hoffman’s two-goal game that included her third game-winner of the season. Shaw added a goal and assist to keep pace heading into section play.
Sections
Hopkins/Park received the No. 7 seed in Section 6AA, which begins Saturday, Feb. 12. The Royals travel to No. 2 Wayzata for a 5 p.m. start at the Plymouth Ice Arena.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 12
No. 1 Edina, bye
No. 5 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 4 Blake at noon Blake Arena
No. 6 United at No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 1 p.m. St. Louis Park rec center
Semifinals and finals at Parade Arena
Semis at 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 16
Finals at 7 p.m. Feb. 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.