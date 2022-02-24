Featuring Minnetonka artists, Mound artist Jim Turner and students from his bird workshop
“Birds of a Feather” is the latest exhibition at The Gallery at Zeller Studio in Hopkins.
The studio, located at 1421 Mainstreet, held an artists’ reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 for guests to meet the artists and sip complimentary drinks.
Featured artists include Patty Carmody Smith and Steve Hemingway from Minnetonka along with Jim Turner from Mound and a variety of students from his bird workshop.
More than 40 of Turner’s works were featured in the exhibition, a third of which were on YUPO, a brand of polypropylene synthetic paper that intensifies paint colors rather than absorbing them like traditional paper. In his bird workshop, students painted with watercolors on YUPO paper.
“I teach a lot of different things but the most popular class I teach is YUPO because people want to learn how to use it and most of these people paint on paper,” he said. “It’s very different. I always say it’s fun because you can play with it.”
Beginners and experienced watercolor painters can work well with YUPO, he said.
“What I try to do is show them all the different ways you can work with YUPO and then I let them decide what the subject matter and what they want to do with it,” Turner said in terms of his teaching technique for the workshop. “But because it’s so different, it requires and gives you opportunities that paper doesn’t.”
Turner, a retired anesthesiologist, has been working with watercolor painting for 25 years. Many different things inspire his art pieces, which can be very abstract or very realistic.
“It was really fun for me to do the bird show, in part because my wife’s a huge birder. We’ve traveled a lot to go birding, that’s her passion,” he said.
Carmody Smith and Zeller Studio owner Deb Zeller also participated in Turner’s workshop. Carmody Smith went to school for art in the 1970s and has been showing her work since 1995.
She has 16 sculptures inspired by nature featured in the exhibition, she said.
“Just the time, it’s a refuge from the world. ... It’s just a great way to occupy my time. And I have to have my hands busy, too.” Carmody Smith said.
According to her artist statement, her goal is to create interesting and engaging works of art that are beautiful and bring joy to the viewer.
Ceramic artist Hemingway had one piece featured in the exhibition, called Slow Descent, a hanging ceramic piece of 13 swans designed specifically for Zeller Studio’s front window. The piece took him about a month to create and was inspired by the pandemic.
“I had hoped this would be the last COVID-influenced piece. It was conceived at a time where people were still questioning what their future may look like. Will there be lockdowns? Resurgences? Mask or not? Open or closed? Inside or outside?” His artist statement for the piece said.
Slow Descent is intended to be viewed from outside of the gallery and may suggest a bar graph attempting to predict future trends.
Nature and being in nature generally inspires him as an artist, he said.
The “Birds of a Feather” exhibition at Zeller Studio runs from Feb. 2 to March 30.
