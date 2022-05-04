Big Ink held its event on April 23, open to the public.
Members of the public could witness a rare opportunity at Hopkins Center for the Arts on April 23: large-scale woodblock carvings printed on a giant mobile press.
The press, affectionately named “Big Tuna,” is a part of Big Ink, a traveling educational program that began in 2012. It teaches visual art while bringing people together to celebrate woodblock printmaking. Carand Burnet, one of the program’s co-directors, said they choose the artists to participate based not on experience, but on elements that make the image easily transferable onto a woodblock and the quality of line in the piece. Once an applicant applies with an image, they have two months to create the woodblock at home and are provided with an online video series to teach them the process.
She said there were several valuable moments in the experience for participating artists.
“One is just the education of learning how to do it if you’ve never learned how to do it before. It’s having a time-based project, like having a deadline to work towards and a big goal... and then on the day of the event, it’s actually getting to meet the other artists and networking,” Burnet said.
A group of 10 artists applied to participate in the event, including St. Paul artist Megan Bakke, who was also one of four of the artists awarded scholarships to help pay for the $300 opportunity.
Traditionally, Bakke began putting her work out there in 2013 and has been operating as a professional artist for the last three years. She creates her art through watercolor and ink drawings, but in recent years she has ventured into printmaking as a hobby.
Bakke said she was interested in moving outside her artistic comfort zone and was drawn to trying printmaking. This is the second time she’s participated in a Big Ink event.
“They make the process super accessible for all levels,” she said. “People who have been printmaking for 20 years and then I have just been printmaking for the last couple of years, but they teach you the process from beginning to end and they’re just super welcoming. It’s always fun.”
Bakke’s artwork can be found at everythreadmn.com.
Visual Arts Manager Jim Clark said Big Ink’s visit was an unusual opportunity for both artists and members of the public, especially to view printmaking on such large woodblocks. He hopes it inspired attendees to start printmaking themselves. Through the center’s partnership with Hopkins Community Education, they will offer printmaking classes on linoleum blocks in July and August.
“I hope we have the opportunity to present this again,” he said.
The program raised close to $13,000 to get a part of the press made and the other parts designed.
For more information about the Big Ink program, visit bigink.org.
