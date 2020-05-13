Bella’s Ice Cream is now open at 738 11th Ave. S. in Hopkins, serving “old-fashioned” ice cream and doughnuts. Coffee and tea will be added to the menu soon.
Owners Jimmy and Ashley Frutos have long enjoyed going out for ice cream, particularly enjoying a “more old-fashioned flavor,” at the Grand Ole Creamery in St. Paul.
Bella’s Ice Cream offers a variety of flavors from Grand Ole Creamery, along with fresh-daily doughnuts from the Donut Connection, with bakeries in St. Louis Park and Shakopee.
The couple plans to expand their offerings to include espresso drinks and bubble tea (boba tea), a Taiwanese cold tea made with black tea, milk and chewy tapioca balls.
As owners of a residential and commercial cleaning business, the couple was inspired to open their own ice cream shop inside the former office space at West Brooke Square, located within their neighborhood.
Ashley loves going to coffee shops, she said, so she can work on the weekly schedule in a quiet atmosphere and wanted a place that was spacious and less crowded to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee and a doughnut.
The couple also wanted to offer a venue for residents on the south side of town without competing with the nearby restaurants, Jimmy said.
Named after their 2-year-old daughter, Bella, the couple originally planned to open the shop a month sooner on March 28, Bella’s birthday, however, the governor’s COVID-19 executive order delayed the construction process. The couple also experienced financial constraints as their cleaning business lost 60% of its customers.
Since opening April 25, the ice cream shop is busier than expected, said Jimmy, as they look to the future to add more items to their menu of 24 flavors of ice cream and fresh doughnuts
Bella’s is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with plans to open at 6 a.m. once the shop has espresso available.
Updates on Bella’s can be found on Facebook.
