The choir will perform in a larger ensemble of 200 singers
Twenty women from the Bella Lumina Choir based in Hopkins will say goodbye to Minnesota and hello to New York when they perform at Carnegie Hall on April 9.
The choir will perform with a larger ensemble to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote for the east coast premiere of Andrea Ramsey’s “Suffrage Cantata.” The National Treble chorus will be led by conductor Sandra Snow and features guest soloist N’Kenge, a Grammy- and Emmy-nominated singer.
Featuring about 30 singers, Bella Lumina Choir has been around since 2018. Artistic Director Michelle Gehrz had dreamt of having a choir of all female voices.
“I just always wanted to have a group where I would be able to make those artistic decisions and have a team of people with me to help without the confines of a church or a school or a university or whatever ... where really free artistic license was available,” she said.
During the pandemic the choir initially struggled after having to cancel a spring concert celebrating Mother Earth, Gehrz said. They plan to hopefully perform that concert in the future.
“We made it through the pandemic, which was a big hurdle as were many things, but we’re just so happy to be performing this year again in concerts and live performances, and hope that we can continue doing so,” said Beth VonEschen, a Bella Lumina Choir member.
The choir kept themselves busy and together during the pandemic through weekly Zoom classes that replaced rehearsals. In two separate nine-week sessions, they learned protest music and about the female composers who contributed to choral music. The choir was able to Zoom with some contemporary composers, including Ramsey.
“I happened to reach out to her just because I really wanted to meet her and I admire her writing and her work a lot,” Gehrz said.
Around the same time the choir spoke with her, she learned that Ramsey’s “Suffrage Cantata” would be premiering at Carnegie Hall and the group took it as a sign.
“What is more hopeful than singing about and honoring those who fought for equal rights, who achieved equal voting rights in the 19th Amendment? And so this is a musical work that celebrates all of that hard work of the women who came before us and also at a time where voting rights in this country are still very much up in the air,” she said.
The group of women are beyond excited to not only perform at Carnegie Hall, but also to share this part of women’s history with the rest of the world, VonEschen said.
“As singers, our motto is to spread light, hope and joy to the world through song and I think as Bella Lumina singers, we just want to be a part of that passing on the story of what women suffragists and other women, too, have done in the past to make this world a better place. What did they do to bring light, hope and joy to the world to make our lives better? And that’s a pretty powerful message if we can share that with others,” she said.
Gehrz said the choir has learned a lot as they rehearsed the music, not only the history behind the music but also getting to sing real quotes from real people. She added that Ramsey also wrote about more than just the experience of white women voters and included perspectives from Indigenous women, Black women, and Hispanic women.
“Personally for our singers, it has given them an opportunity to practice music and push themselves to a higher musical and artistic level. Just the notion of singing at Carnegie Hall makes you want to be better and it demands that you need to be better, and so just in our preparation we have really risen to the next level. And then the subject, the content of this particular musical piece, the Suffrage Cantata, it’s just important as women singers that we are part of telling the story of women’s suffrage,” she said.
According to Gehrz, International Concerts has been instrumental in this opportunity for the choir. The concert management group exists specifically to give choirs around the country a chance to come out to New York, experience the city and perform on a large stage, she said.
While the choir is in New York, they also plan on having some fun with trips to the Top of the Rock Observation Deck in Rockefeller Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and seeing the Broadway show “Hadestown.”
This is the choir’s largest opportunity yet and will be followed by a spring concert about the inspiration and empowerment of women with a group of high schoolers at Mound Westonka High School on May 1.
For more information or for singers interested in joining the choir next fall, go to www.bellaluminachoir.org.
