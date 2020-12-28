A concept plan review of a redevelopment project of the former Hopkins Mann Theater has been put on hold.
The Hopkins Planning Commission was scheduled Dec. 22 to review a concept plan proposed by the Beard Group to construct a four-story mixed-use commercial and residential building. The developer, however, has chosen to postpone the review to rework the plan to align with Hopkins’ downtown guidelines.
“We were being a little too ambitious with the style of the building,” wrote Ben Beard, of The Beard Group, which owns the property that includes a restaurant, the theater and three retail spaces.
“After talks with city staff it became clear that there was a lot of feedback coming in and it would be a lot of work if not impossible to get the project approved at the council level,” he said.
Instead, they are going to redesign the exterior and make some small changes so that it conforms to code, Beard explained. He anticipates a revised concept plan to be ready in the first quarter of 2021.
A concept plan review allows the developer to receive comments from the commission, council and public to determine whether to take the next steps in formally submitting an application for development.
Mann Hopkins Cinema 6 permanently closed in mid-November after 24 years. A social media post noted that the theater group did all it could to adjust to the recent restrictions, but it was “not enough to stay afloat.”
A month later, the Beard Group requested a concept plan review of a development that would include approximately 131 luxury, market-rate apartment units known as Hopkins Cinema Flats as well as 2,776 square feet of retail space on the main level.
After the city posted the Planning Commission meeting and concept plan, more than 70 comments were received reinforcing some of the city’s concerns, said Jason Lindahl, city planner.
“As property owners, they have every right to test-drive their concept,” he said.
Some of the concerns related to the architecture of the building and making sure it fits with downtown Hopkins.
Lindahl noted the theater being an iconic feature of Hopkins and that the city “echoed” comments from the public.
As for the concept plan, “we don’t think it fits very well with the traditional architecture of the surrounding Mainstreet and downtown,” he said.
