In a 4-1 vote, the Hopkins City Council voted Dec. 3 to approve the site plan, rezoning and planned unit development for Vista 44, a 50-unit permanent supportive housing development building proposed by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.
Despite voting against the plan, Councilmember Rick Brausen expressed confidence in the collaborative of congregations whose mission is to create homes and advance equitable housing.
In regards to the project timeline, Beacon issued this statement: “Construction of nonprofit developments such as Vista 44 is dependent on securing funding from a combination of public and private sources. Pending these decisions, the earliest ground could be broken for Vista 44 would be summer of 2021.”
Plans for the 1-acre parcel, along First Street between 12th and 13th avenues adjacent to St. Joseph’s Church and owned by the parish, have been a topic of discussion and concern by council and residents due to the rezoning request from R-5 (high-density residential) to mixed-use.
Requirements for a mixed-use development reduce the setbacks, include fewer off-street parking spaces, and have more stringent site and building design standards, explained Jason Lindahl, the city planner. He explained the mixed-use zoning is a more transit-supportive district, due to its proximity to downtown and the light rail stations (half-mile radius), which is the same zoning district for the Moline.
Lindahl explained after the meeting that the zoning standards haven’t been updated since the 1970s and mixed-use zoning of this property is more aligned with the surrounding area and designed to support transit-oriented development.
“The terminology here is just unfortunate,” he said, noting it gives the impression that it’s a mixture of uses, whereas the plans only indicate residential and support service offices. Any other use would require a permit.
Beacon was granted a PUD deviation for four fewer underground parking spaces than the 50 spaces required, with 12 additional surface stalls, for a total of 56 spaces (54 spaces are required). In exchange for the PUD deviations, Beacon will provide public art, more bicycle parking and a 10-kilowatt rooftop solar system. It was noted that Beacon is planning to exceed required bicycle spaces by 34 spaces.
Proponents and opponents packed the council chambers to state their case as to why the council should either support or reject the development plans, which will provide “urgently needed, quality apartment homes with on-site support services for families who make less than $25,000 a year,” according to Beacon.
Proponents expressed the need for such housing in the community to assist with the homeless crisis, while many opponents stated Hopkins has sufficient affordable housing and a more profitable development should be considered.
Kersten Elverum, the city’s director of economic development and planning, explained the affordable housing market in Hopkins. Affordable housing is defined by the Met Council as housing that is affordable to low- and moderate-income families, which is income up to 80% of the area median income for both rental and ownership housing.
In 2019, the area median income for a household of four is $100,000. Under these limits, a family of four can earn up to $75,500 to qualify for affordable housing.
Currently, 76% of the housing stock in Hopkins is naturally occurring affordable housing, however, nothing can stop the private market from raising rents or selling for more in the future, Elverum explained.
Legally binding affordable housing in Hopkins makes up 5% of the affordable housing stock, however, all are geared to serve those with an area median income of 30% or greater. Beacon is seeking to serve families with 30% or less of area median income ($30,000 annual income or less for a family of four).
Elverum also explained that Beacon would also assist the city in meeting affordable housing expectations set by the Met Council as an additional 197 units is the goal by 2030.
Opponents have also expressed the need to increase the city’s tax base as a way to reduce the tax levy impact on residents.
Beacon officials have stated that they estimate Vista 44 will pay $50,000 annually in total taxes. Prior to this, the property, owned by a religious institution and thereby tax-exempt, has been off the tax rolls.
While another development proposal could come in time, Elverum also noted that the city does not have site control over the property.
Resident Judy Worrell asked the council to consider the long-range planning needed for residents of a supportive housing community, such as additional law enforcement (to respond to such things as mental health crisis) and extra support services from the school district.
Mayor Jason Gadd confirmed with Lindahl that site plans are reviewed by all staff departments, including the police and fire.
“So it gives them a chance to weigh in on any potential impacts,” Gadd said.
Vista 44 will also be staffed on evenings and weekends and will require tenants to undergo a background check. It will also be considered a drug-free zone.
In regard to schools, Beacon’s Kevin Walker said they have been engaged with the school district to ensure there is a plan in place to address such concerns, noting on-site youth and adult case management provided by Volunteers of America will lessen the impact to the district.
“It’s been a very intentional part of the process from the outset,” Walker said.
Gadd also indicated conversations he’s had with school district officials. With the amount of homelessness in the district, Vista 44 will help reduce the impact on the district’s resources by providing stable housing as well as on-site support services for the students, he said.
Gadd added that this specific type of housing with its unique support was lacking in Hopkins.
Brausen said he preferred an alternative design that would’ve added more parking to help with resident concerns regarding congestion.
“I believe Beacon is going to manage it extremely well,” Brausen said. “Could we do fiscally better? Yeah, probably. And I’m struggling with that issue. That’s really hard from a planner standpoint.”
Councilmember Aaron Kuznia said he supported the project and getting the property back on the tax roll.
“We have no control who the church sells the property to,” he said, adding that Beacon and Volunteers of America are the best organizations to run such a project.
