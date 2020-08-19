The 10th annual ArtStreet may have gotten a delayed start this year, but all six sculptures are now in place throughout downtown Hopkins ready for viewers to cast their votes.
“What struck me was the wide variety of artists,” said Lynn Anderson, executive director for the Hopkins Center for the Arts. “This is the first year it’s been this diverse and across the country, which is exciting.”
The works come from as far away as Washington D.C. with Matthew Duffy’s “Low-Poly Open Heart (Ride),” a hydro-cut welded aluminum diamondplate with tractor paint, located along First Street North between 10th and 11th streets.
The only local artist is Craig Snyder of Plymouth. He entered “Azur Cascades,” a blue steel sculpture located on Mainstreet between Ninth and 10th streets.
This is Snyder’s second year in ArtStreet. Last year, he entered “Twisted Sister.”
“My art showcases the interactions between earth-based materials, with natural finishes softening hard man-made materials, as well as mingling of Western and Eastern cultures,” Snyder said of his work. “I’ve always been fascinated with the East and have chosen to experiment with techniques and concepts originating there. Wabi-sabi is the acceptance of beauty infused by the imperfection as a reflection of our lives and loves.”
Describing the sculptures as “eclectic,” Anderson said, “it’s a nice selection of materials and subject matter.”
The two sculptures placed outside the arts center this year are “Day on Serengeti,” by Damian Radice of Grand Junction, Colorado. The bronze and aluminum statue of three hogwart pigs looks like it’s straight out of Disney’s “The Lion King.”
The second sculpture is “The Rusted Spire” by Christopher Knight, from Chicago, that was created with high-density urethane board and iron paint.
“We get to see this whenever we’re in the building,” Anderson said, noting this sculpture is solar-powered to illuminate at night.
While nothing is on the calendar yet, Anderson anticipates walk and talk tours of ArtStreet, typically led by Jim Clark, the visual arts manager.
“It’s just a nice way to learn about the artwork,” she said.
Each year, three ArtStreet winners are selected. One is selected by the juror and two are selected by popular vote. The 2019 winners were:
• The Friends of Hopkins Center for the Arts Judge’s Merit Award ($1,000): “Rift” by Ryan and James Pederson.
• People’s Choice ($300) winner: “New Obelisk” by Ian Wunderlich
• Children’s Choice ($300) winner: “Sum Pig” by Kyle Fokken
Ballots and brochures for this year are available at the Hopkins Center for the Arts and online at hopkinsartscenter.com.
Members’ non-juried exhibition now open
Members of the Hopkins Center for the Arts have two opportunities a year to showcase their work, including the spring non-juried exhibition, which was delayed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The exhibition is now open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and features 125 pieces from more than 60 artists. Awards were presented virtually and the winners will be announced on the website.
The exhibition runs through Saturday, Sept. 19.
