The 26th annual Arts North International, hosted by the Hopkins Center for the Arts, is now open for in-person and virtual viewing.
The art show will be available for in-person viewing through Saturday, Feb. 13, at 25% capacity. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
There is also a multi-faceted virtual experience where people can view the exhibit online complete with a video tour, snippets from participating artists and an interactive 3D map.
This year’s show features 168 works from 740 entries submitted by artists across the globe. The works represent a full spectrum of medium expressions, including painting, photographs, ceramics, and more, according to Jim Clark, visual arts manager for the center.
The show is “representative of a wide range of human artistic expression,” he said.
While slightly down from last year’s peak of 900 entries, “it’s still a healthy number and over the average,” Clark said.
The artwork came from all over the world, including Uruguay, Brazil and Indonesia as well as 37 states. From there, jurors selected 168 entries from 23 states, two provinces of Canada and the United Kingdom.
Among several local artists who made the cut are Shawn McNulty of Hopkins, Dan Volenec of Eden Prairie, Patty Carmody Smith of Minnetonka and James Burpee of Plymouth.
Awards were announced Saturday with honors in 12 classes of media. Best of Show and $1,000 went to Matthew Schellenberg of Farmington Hills, Michigan, for his life-size wooden sculpture, “Her Beauty Gains Her Everything She Had Ever Dreamt of.”
The jurors were Curt Pederson, senior curator at the American Institute of Art; Cindy Koopman, printmaker and art professor at Normandale Community College; and Jonathan Carver, retired gallerist of Vern Carver & Beard Galleries in Minneapolis.
There were also sponsored awards presented by people or businesses, either chosen personally or by a juror depending on preference. Contact Clark for future sponsorship opportunities at jclark@hopkinsmn.com or 952-548-6485.
Artist of the month
Also on display are paintings from Jane Johnson of Minnetonka, the January Member Artist Spotlight. Each month, the center features work by one of its members.
“I paint the memories of my time spent in nature,” Johnson writes in her artist biography. “My use of expressive, bright colors are the manifestation of the joy of living in a place with easy access to parks and trails.”
Johnson uses circles frequently in her paintings, which may symbolize a hole in a tree, the center of a flower, a rock or a more intangible idea such as a soul, she explained.
“I love to paint the mysterious, ever changing horizon of Lake Superior,” she said, adding that she walks the beaches along the shore making discoveries of interesting rocks, gnarled driftwood, and wave-tumbled discarded items.
“My hope is that the viewer will find their own story in my paintings and experience the peace and happiness that is found in nature,” she said.
Information on the Arts North exhibit and more at hopkinsartscenter.com.
