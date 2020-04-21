Exhibition for artists with disabilities goes virtual, opens Friday, April 24
The coronavirus pandemic has had a penchant for changing people’s plans. None know this feeling better than those with disabilities. Many have had their lives changed in an instant, and have fought for years to create a new normal for themselves. Some were born with it, and have since lived challenging others’ ideas of what “normal” is.
Some take these perspectives and translate them into beautiful works that anyone can relate to.
The Art of Possibilities is an annual art exhibition at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley that brings these works to the forefront.
This year, Art of Possibilities will host an online gallery, which will open to the public for virtual display and sale at noon Friday, April 24, at courageart.org. The show will run through Thursday, May 21.
While the show invites artists from all over the world, the Sun Sailor caught up with Hopkins resident Emily Forbes and St. Louis Park residents Linda Frankenstein and Susan Kumagai Fink to talk about their approach to their craft, the relationship between art and disability, and what they think about as this pandemic progresses.
Explain your first experience being drawn to art. Did you understand the importance of those moments at the time?
Forbes: I was immersed in art and creativity from a very young age. Sitting down to draw, sculpt, paint, play music, write, and any number of things, was how I passed a lot of time. I didn’t have an innate talent for any of it, but I enjoyed it! I don’t believe I fully grasped the calm and quiet confidence these activities instilled in me at the time.
Kumagai Fink: While living three months at Sister Kenny during my recovery from a cross-country skiing accident, I admired the artwork by people with disabilities in the hallways. I thought, “Maybe I’ll try that someday.” My recreational therapist told me to pick an art project and I said, “I don’t do art.” Even after many years, I still felt the sting of a seventh-grade art experience when my art teacher held up my piece as an example of what not to do. Reluctantly, I chose to use watercolor and painted three hearts: one for my husband and one each for my 7- and 9-year-old daughters. I wasn’t able to hold the brush in my hand, so I used an assistive device. It took me an hour to complete. My family loved it, and it was very gratifying. Five years later, I needed a hobby so I signed up for a community ed watercolor class and it led to also exploring learning to draw and take photographs.
Frankenstein: I was in the second grade, and our teacher had us color birds native to Minnesota in their natural settings. I remember loving bright colors and bold strokes. There was nothing tentative in the way I colored! My work today still reflects the love of color and nature.
Explain the work chosen for the Art of Possibilities display? What response does it tend to invoke in others, and was that the intention?
Forbes: I had two works selected, “Rosy Outlook” and “Boundless Growth.” They are both mixed media and were created in my typical intuitive fashion. This means I go into the piece with a completely open mind. I only put out the media I want to start with. I choose colors and tools as I go depending solely on how I feel, which can be a very meditative process. Both pieces ended up with an abstract floral theme that I feel is hopeful and optimistic.
Kumagai Fink: This year I have a drawing and a painting in the show. The challenge of the drawing was that it was all done with a blue Bic pen, with no chance to erase. Surprisingly, I found this freeing. The man in the photograph emerged in my drawing, which I completed in one evening. His eyes had a depth of experience and wisdom that made me want to get to know him, and I received feedback from others who felt the same way. The watercolor painting is also from a photograph that reminded me of the peacefulness of being “up North.” I hope it elicits similar feelings in others.
Frankenstein: One of my works chosen for the show is titled “Kaleidoscope.” It is a butterfly mandala done in alcohol inks. I wanted to create an art piece that spoke directly to my disability. I chose the image of a kaleidoscope to represent the tunnel vision effect as my peripheral vision has decreased. I surrounded the image with black to signify my vision loss. The various white spots in the butterfly wings show how my central vision has been compromised. I worked in alcohol inks because of the vibrant colors that I can achieve. It has been increasingly more difficult to distinguish subtle variations, so a heavy saturation of color and high contrast make it easier for me to see. My intention in making this was to provide some understanding of my disability and to offer a new perspective in looking at the world.
Tell me a little about living with your disability. In what ways has it shaped you?
Forbes: My disability is the result of an accident six years ago, so it has been a rough time adjusting to a new type of life in adulthood. I lost a lot, but I also feel I gained a lot. I am much more aware of the struggles faced by those with disabilities and have a greater desire to advocate for disability rights and educate others about flaws in our system.
Kumagai Fink: Until the age of 50, I was able-bodied, teaching kindergarten, raising two daughters with my husband and enjoying camping, running, biking, swimming and cross-country skiing. Life changed in an instant when I fell cross-country skiing in the woods in northern Wisconsin and was instantly paralyzed from the shoulders down. Since then, I’ve regained some of my functionality, though the injury has required me to dig deep at times to just keep moving. I’m thankful for all the people at Courage Kenny. Just feeling all their positive energy helps energize me. We can relate to each others’ struggles and I can see that having a disability isn’t limited to any age, gender, economic group, race or religion. It has also helped me to keep showing up and, when overwhelmed, hanging in there.
Frankenstein: I have retinitis pigmentosa, which is a degenerative eye disease. It causes a decline in vision as the rods and cones in the eye die. It first affects night and peripheral vision, then central vision as it advances, and the ability to discriminate color is also affected. This is a disease where conditions are always changing, so I have had to become more resourceful in working out new ways of doing the same things. It has forced me to become more adaptive and flexible in my thinking. It also comes with new anxiety because I have lost some of the confidence that a fully sighted person just naturally has. It is particularly important for me to just live in the present. I have to remember that I have managed to solve many problems along the way and to be confident that I will continue to do so. Most importantly, though, it has given me a deeper sense of compassion and understanding for those with disabilities. I am very interested in seeing the world from their perspective.
What have your experiences been during this pandemic (as a human, a creative, or someone who is at a higher risk for illness)?
Forbes: Honestly, I have been struggling with anxiety and loneliness. It has been very difficult to focus on tasks and even to create art – which is my emotional outlet! I worry about a lot of things, including all of those who are at high risk for illness and have had their services cut off during this time. Also, my art shows and sales have mostly all been canceled, and this puts a big question on my income for the year.
Kumagai Fink: I will have to admit, the pandemic makes me feel vulnerable because I am almost 70 and my spinal cord injury might compromise my breathing ability. I’m really sad when I see so many people dying and their families trying to deal with it. But I’m trying to keep moving. My husband teaches me Tai Ji at home, my Mind Body Solutions Adaptive Yoga class is on Zoom, I stay connected with our daughters, my drawing from observation class is now online and, if I chose, it could take up all my time. I’m feeling gratitude for the communities I am connected to in yoga, my family and art. I’m thinking about leadership and the lack of it at the federal level and feeling gratitude for Gov. Tim Walz and his leadership. I’m concerned about how people who have more limited resources will get by.
Frankenstein: I have been anxious during the pandemic, like so many others. Artists tend to work freelance or from show to show, so as I look at my calendar, it’s pretty empty and that causes financial anxiety. There are no social events listed on that calendar, either, which causes the anxiety I feel about not having social needs met. I have been doing my best to check in with friends and family and having video chats. I try to keep connected to my artist friends that inspire me by viewing their Instagram posts. I did use some of the time to create new work. I just finished a work titled “Prussian Bluebirds” that is all done in variations of blue. Having a limited color palette created a peaceful and calming effect that I was craving. I sent it to all my friends hoping they would experience that, too. I feel the need to watch the news not only to stay informed but also a reminder to me what price people are paying for this virus. I am so saddened by the number of deaths, which keeps climbing every day. At the same time, I am inspired by the hard work and dedication the medical community has shown. I am at a little greater risk because of my age, so I adhere to the guidelines and just stay home. Staying home is the most important thing most of us can do at this time because we really want this to be over!
– Compiled and edited by Alaina Rooker, Seth Rowe and Kristen Miller
