Families gathered to peacefully protest June 6. The protesters stood together, wearing masks and holding signs on the Hopkins Crossroad bridge over Interstate 394 in Hopkins.
Signs were strung along the fence that stated “black students matter” and “justice for George.” The sound of honking filled the air, coming from passing cars. Some people raised a fist out their car window in a show of solidarity with the protesters.
Jessica Winnie, a sixth-grade teacher at Alice Smith Elementary School in Hopkins is one of the organizers of the peaceful protest. Co-organizer Breana Berry hosted a protest the previous Saturday and Winnie brought some students and her own children to the event.
When she was there, Winnie thought it was something that could be built upon the next week. Berry inspired her to bring together a community of school staff members, students and families that want social justice and change, she said.
Winnie teaches all subjects. “We like to say, we don’t just teach academics. We teach life skills,” she said. Teachers strongly encourage social and emotional health and also activism, she said.
“The goal and the purpose of us peacefully protesting today is to give voice to the voiceless,” Winnie said.
They want police reform and to dismantle systems of injustice, she said. “It is beyond race. This is an issue of humanity,” she added.
“But today is mostly about the children,” Winnie said.
Winnie teaches her students about the children’s marches in Birmingham, Alabama, the summer before the city was integrated. It is important to give children and young people the opportunity to use their voices for justice and change, she said.
There is so much violence in the world and she is sure that children have seen many things on social media, Winnie said. But, “when I look out here today, I see love and I see community and I see peace,” she said. Those things will be needed in America and across the world if we are going to get away from the negative things about our society, she added.
The intent of the protest was “art is my activism.” Many of Winnie’s students are artists. Art has always been a part of history and it tells a story,” she said.
“We wanted to create a space for children to be creative and use their voices for change,” Winnie said.
Berry and Winnie didn’t share information about the protest on social media. Because the intent was activism in art, they wanted to create a peaceful and safe space. They were able to do that by spreading the event information by word of mouth and underground, she said.
People might not feel safe being out and protesting or don’t want their face to be seen. But, when people go by and honk, “that honk is a form of protest,” she said. The children got particularly excited when semi-trucks went by honking, she added.
What is happening in the country right now feels different and she hopes this is a moment for real change, Megan Sweeney said. Sweeney heard about the protest from her friend Mykenna Yesnes, who is also a teacher at Alice Smith Elementary School.
It is important that the protest includes families with young children, Sweeney said. She thinks that starting young and educating children is where society can start to make change for the next generation. She was at the protest to learn, support and listen, she said.
