Businesses like LTD Brewing will be able to offer customers more food options now that the Hopkins City Council approved a less restrictive food truck policy.
No longer restricted to special events, the amended policy now allows businesses to host food trucks up to 12 times in a year as opposed to twice a year from April through October.
Adopted in 2016, the original policy “was designed to permit the reasonable use of mobile food units while preventing any adverse consequences to residents, businesses and public property,” according to city staff members.
However, business owners like LTD Brewing’s Blake Verdon viewed this as too restrictive for his business, which doesn’t serve food. Instead, brewery customers can order delivery or take-out meals from local restaurants.
Verdon said having a food truck on the property creates an additional food option for customers and will help alleviate some pressure on local restaurants from taking outside orders during peak dinner hours.
While this policy is still fairly restrictive, “it’s definitely a step in allowing a little more flexibility,” Verdon said, adding that he’s excited about the opportunity to bring in more food trucks to town.
“I hope it shows it’s more of a help than a harm,” Verdon said of the policy change, noting the brewery is in full support of the local restaurants.
While less restrictive, “it’s still fairly limited,” Verdon said, in that LTD won’t be able to host a food truck every weekend.
Instead, LTD will reserve food trucks for special events, such as fundraisers or live music.
Either way, Verdon said this is a good test to see how the change affects local restaurants and potentially making the policy even less restrictive in the future.
“It’s a good step in the right direction,” he said.
