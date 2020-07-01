Amy Saldanha chosen as this year’s Hopkins Raspberry Festival Grand Marshal

The honor of being chosen Grand Marshal of the 86th Hopkins Raspberry Festival goes to Amy Saldanha, owner of the Kiddywampus toy store.
Lou Jean Gleason, the Hopkins Raspberry Festival’s executive director, said the committee is honored to have Saldanha represent Hopkins during this year’s festival as she has been “very active in the civic circles” since moving her business to Hopkins six years ago, most notably with Girls on the Town and Old Fashioned Holiday.
The committee considers Saldanha to be a “wonderful supporter” of the festival. Over the years, Saldanha has worked with the Hopkins junior and royalty candidates, supported new ideas for the royalty program and taken part in the Marketplace Craft Fair.
“She has endless energy and a genuine desire to make Hopkins successful and a true destination,” Gleason said of Saldanha. “Not to mention she has tripled the size of Kiddywampus since she opened the store in 2006.”
As part of her title, Saldanha is anticipated to be involved in these events: the Royal Scavenger Hunt, Signing the Community Banner, an interview during Shop Hopkins and the Parade Comes to You neighborhood parade.
“This is an incredible honor to me,” Saldanha said. “I still think there are more deserving candidates.”
“I have been a huge fan of the festival since moving my business to Hopkins,” Saldanha said. “This festival is a physical manifestation of the pride we have in our community – we are loud and vocal supporters of all the events.”
Moving her business to Hopkins has been the best business decision she’s ever made.
“Hopkins is inclusive, welcoming and has a rich nonprofit and civic landscape,” she said. “People here are engaged and understand that their support of local businesses and nonprofits will keep them healthy and vibrant.”
The business community and city also have a strong partnership which is essential to a stable, long-term future, according to Saldanha. “I have fallen in love with the community and about 18 months ago, my husband and I moved our family here from a neighboring town a few miles away. We are all in!”
With the pandemic affecting this year’s festival, Saldanha said she is going to miss the festive atmosphere and seeing the crowds of people out celebrating the community, catching up with old friends and meeting new friends.
She is also “thrilled there will be new ways to celebrate together virtually,” she said.
“From Signing the Banner to a virtual raspberry hunt, online fireworks show and a million individual ways for us to show our Hopkins pride and celebrate our beloved community,” she said. “And, of course, you can still get your Raspberry buttons!”
Typically a nine-day event, much of which is in downtown Hopkins, this year’s Raspberry Festival will be mainly virtual from Wednesday through Sunday, July 15-19.
More information on the event will be in next week’s edition.
