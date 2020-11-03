Amy Brace, the baker at Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins, was recently named Top Outstanding Young Minnesotan at JCI Minnesota’s fall convention. She was being nominated for the award by JCI Hopkins for her excellent skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, and community service, all of which are values of the JCI (Jaycees).
Each year, the leadership organization for young professionals recognizes an outstanding leader between the ages of 18 and 40 who has devoted themselves to improving their community.
The program acknowledges the efforts and accomplishments of young adults who have contributed to the state through their service, thought and influence, community involvement or entrepreneurship, as described on the JCI website.
“It’s humbling, for sure,” Brace said of the award. “As an entrepreneur, you don’t really expect people to honor you for your hard work.”
And, her work doesn’t stop at 5 p.m.
“It’s all-day, every day,” she said.
Jari Steinlage, JCI Hopkins past president, described Brace’s contributions to the community – from promoting other local businesses, making donations to local police and fire departments and pledging to help bring an end to injustices, brutality and racism.
“If you scroll back in time in Instagram and Facebook posts, you’ll see Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe posts where Amy and her team have tagged other small businesses, which help extend the opportunities to a wider network of consumers,” Steinlage wrote. “Additionally, Amy looked for creative ways for businesses to sell products to individuals, where they normally are not able to.”
Brace explained how, during COVID-19, she helped support her family’s business ID Line, a manufacturing company her grandmother started years ago that makes name badges and signs for corporate events.
As these events came to halt, the business pivoted into manufacturing face shields. Brace purchased 500 of the shields and donated them to Hopkins and Minnetonka police and fire departments.
“We’re so engulfed in our community, it’s natural for us to donate to local authorities as an appreciation,” she said. “Their jobs are so hard, and if we can help protect them we want to do that so that they can protect us.”
After the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor incidents, Brace showed her compassion by creating donation cupcakes, with $1 from each sale donated to charities including ACLU MN and The Loveland Foundation.
As an entrepreneur, Brace has come a long way since her days of watching the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars,” which inspired her to make cupcakes for her coworkers while working as a radiologic technician at the University of Minnesota Hospital.
Brace recalled always baking as a family. With the “Cupcake Wars” inspiration, she began practicing recipes she saw on the show.
Soon, her coworkers were encouraging her toward a new career path where she could share her tasty treats outside of the hospital setting.
In 2014, Brace started making cupcakes for events, catering five weddings.
In 2015, she became a vendor at the Minnetonka Farmers Market and catered 36 weddings.
Serving the wedding industry created a natural progression of being in someone’s life and making them treats for other special occasions from anniversaries to babies.
It also gives her an opportunity to do what she loves most about baking – seeing the smiles her treats bring.
“By the end of the summer, I had a really good customer base,” she said.
With almost 60 events booked, Brace moved her business in June 2016 from her home to a storefront on Mainstreet.
Four years later, as COVID-19 shifted how small businesses do business, Brace and her team were able to adapt by developing an online ordering system and offering curbside pick-up options for customers.
She also developed a new line of signature cakes and Amy’s Pantry items, helping streamline the process and add to her product options.
Now, customers can choose from 10 of the most popular flavors with pre-determined designs, along with everyday cooking items from spices to pancake mixes – “things [customers] already know and love,” she said.
These changes have made up profits from the decline in events, which Brace estimates were down 80% from 2019.
While Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe has been able to weather the COVID-19 storm thus far, Brace said she is nervous about business throughout the fall and winter months.
Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe is at 701 Mainstreet, Hopkins, and is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit amyscupcakeshoppe.com or call 952-479-7516.
