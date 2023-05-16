The show continues at the Hopkins Center for the Arts through May 21

There’s something unique about Stages Theatre Company’s latest show: It features a cast of 11 women of all ages who make the story come alive.

From left to right, actresses Lily Wolfe playing Louisiana, Cate Koehmstedt playing Beverly and Adilynn Cardenas playing Raymie in Stages Theatre Company’s latest show, “Raymie Nightingale.”
Adilynn Cardenas playing Raymie in Stages Theatre Company’s latest show, “Raymie Nightingale.”
A production photo from Stages Theatre Company’s latest show, “Raymie Nightingale.”

