The show continues at the Hopkins Center for the Arts through May 21
There’s something unique about Stages Theatre Company’s latest show: It features a cast of 11 women of all ages who make the story come alive.
Based on the 2016 book published by Kate DiCamillo, “Raymie Nightingale” follows the story of three unlikely friends coming together in the 1970s. Though initially brought together through a desire to learn baton twirling to win a competition, what plays out instead is the story of friendship and self-discovery as they examine themselves, their motivations and where their true power lies.
“I have never done a show where I’ve had an all-female cast and it’s just neat. It’s really felt like such a community. ... I think that it goes so well with the story about women being strong and powerful in the 70s, and then we’re all just lifting each other up in our theater community,” said 17-year-old Adilynn Cardenas from Wayzata, the actress behind Raymie.
For the other two actresses who make up the show’s trio, 15-year-old Cate Koehmstedt playing Beverly and 13-year-old Lily Wolfe playing Louisiana, the feeling is similar.
“It’s a story of sisterhood. Raymie meets these two new friends at baton twirling lessons, named Louisiana and Beverly, and it’s about their relationship and how that transforms and grows in the summer of 1975,” Koehmstedt said.
The story features a diverse array of personalities and ages in its representation of women. Even among the trio of Raymie, Louisiana and Beverly — all offer a different contribution to the ragtag group of friends.
“It’s a very fun era and you don’t really see a lot of women in 1975. What I really like about that story is that it’s an all-female cast and it’s just about women lifting each other up and raising each other,” Wolfe said.
Cardenas describes Raymie as smart, but overall very anxious. Through enduring the recent absence of her father and wanting to bring him back, she has learned strategies to control her anxiety, including things like counting to herself and twitching her toes.
“Raymie is determined to get her dad to come back home by winning the Little Miss Central Florida Tire 1975 contest and she thinks that the way to do that is by learning how to twirl a baton, but when she starts to take baton twirling lessons, she meets these other girls and she realizes that she doesn’t really need to have her dad come back home because she has other people in her life that support her and are there for her,” she said.
Louisiana and Beverly each grapple with their own challenges along the way, with Louisiana’s desire to get her cat back serving as motivation for her to win the competition while Beverly’s long-standing difficulty with trusting others makes the competition and baton twirling lessons some of her only opportunities to forge connections with other women her age.
“I think what I want kids to see is setting themselves in at least one of the three girls because they’re all very different in their own ways and I think everyone can find a part of themselves in one of them,” Koehmstedt said.
For both Cardenas and Wolfe, the two hope that young audience members can relate to their character’s personalities, such as through Raymie’s anxieties or Louisiana’s ability to be herself.
“I definitely think that the show is written so beautifully, how you can see each of the girls has something that has happened in their life, some different kind of family. I think that that’s really important because there are a lot of kids who see their family and think, ‘oh, my family is different.’... hat’s very important for a kid to see that that’s okay. Lots of kids have different types of families, not just one type,” Cardenas said.
“Raymie Nightingale” is playing at the Hopkins Center for the Arts through May 21 and is directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson. Tickets are available for purchase at my.stagestheatre.org/overview/raymie23.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.