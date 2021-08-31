While reunions among former classmates are quite routine, those among staff are often less so, which is why one retired Hopkins Schools staff member decided it was time to change that.
Fourteen years after retiring from Alice Smith Elementary, Kathy Noll, a former special education secretary for the Hopkins elementary school, decided it was time to reunite with her former coworkers.
“After COVID and everything that’s gone on the past year, I started thinking about old friends and Alice Smith was such a family,” Noll said. “It’s just a wonderful group of people and I thought, ‘I want to see them again’.”
She invited any staff - current or retired - to reunite Aug. 25 in Downtown Park, Hopkins.
Unfortunately, the timing of the event was during open houses, preventing many of the current teachers from joining in on the reunion, Noll said, though she was pleased with the more than 50 attendees who could come to the event.
Noll’s experience at Alice Smith began in 1976, when her twins, Kerry and Robert, entered kindergarten there.
She began volunteering, but eventually, she started working there - first as a teacher’s aide then as a special education secretary.
Though she retired in 2007 after 29 years, her daughter, Kerry Kee, has since followed in her footsteps and is now a special education secretary at the high school.
While she enjoyed working with the students, the major thing she appreciated and misses the most about her time at Alice Smith was “the feeling of family,” she said.
From the beginning, her fellow staff members were so supportive, especially following the death of her mother.
“I had teachers at my door probably every night for a week with groceries, and then little gifts on my desk for weeks after,” Noll said. “We just supported each other and made lifelong friends.”
Retired administrative assistant Lynn Grey has been one of those lifelong friends and helped Noll organize the reunion.
Grey can also attest to the close relationships that were formed at Alice Smith, something she learned early on in her career there when she was diagnosed with cancer in her 40s.
“We never fixed a meal for three months,” she said, of staff making meals for her and her family. “It was just like a family ... It was incredible.”
The reunion was a testament to the friendships formed throughout the years that continue to this day, as demonstrated through the smiles and hugs as they come back together once again.
“Even though we haven’t seen each other for years, we’re still all connected,” Grey said.
“It’s that kind of thing - you can kind of pick up from where we left off a long time ago,” Noll added.
The attendees also appreciated the reunion, including Marilyn Vinokour, who retired 20 years ago from Alice Smith where she taught first and second grade.
For her, the reunion was “a breath of fresh air,” especially after last year.
“And everybody looks young,” said Vinokour. “You know, there’s not a lot of stress in retired people.”
Alice Smith School opened in 1952 and was named after a first-grade teacher who taught in the Hopkins School District for 29 years starting in 1919. She lived from 1876-1965.
