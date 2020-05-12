While Debbie Vold’s last day of work didn’t go how she originally intended when she gave her retirement notice six months ago, the Hopkins Activity Center Assistant Coordinator of 35 years was surprised and overwhelmed to see a parade of community members wishing her well.
“It touched my heart,” Vold said of the retirement send-off that included a parade of vehicles passing by May 7 at the end of her last day of work.
Vold’s original plan was to serve everyone raspberry sundaes on her last day at the center, though all that changed with the COVID-19 restrictions and the closing of the community center.
Hopkins Activity Center Coordinator Susan Newville who hired Vold 35 years ago, described her as having a “heart of service,” as even her retirement party originally included serving others.
With an appreciation for Vold’s work and friendship, Newville wasn’t going to let Vold retire without a proper send-off despite the pandemic.
While adhering to social-distancing requirements, Newville invited community members to wave farewell to Vold as they passed by the activity center in their vehicles.
“They definitely surprised me,” said Vold, who sat in a red convertible courtesy of Newville’s family as she watched and waved to people in a “steady stream of cars for 45 minutes straight.”
Over the years, Vold has coordinated the programming from fitness classes to Veteran’s Day tributes.
She also coordinated the volunteers for serving the raspberry sundaes at the Sunset Music in the Park series.
“I have appreciated every year I’ve been able to spend there,” she said, adding that it’s the people she will miss the most. “They’ve filled my heart with lots of joy.”
Vold’s family members have also supported her service heart, including her husband, Mike. “He’s been my ‘voluntold’ all these years,” she said.
Vold said she’s enjoyed that every day was something different at the center and it gave her an opportunity to be creative and innovative with programming as activities have evolved throughout time as people’s interests and requests change.
Vold said she is going to miss her interaction with the people the most.
“They showed me that yesterday, that I’m going to be missed too,” she said of the parade in a May 8 interview. “I was overwhelmed with that response.”
While there is currently no set date for the reopening of the activity center, Vold said her plan is to join them for programming once the doors open again.
Until then, she plans to continue being active and engaged by participating in the virtual programs, including her exercise class and crafting group.
“It’s important to keep those connections when one goes into retirement,” she said. “It’s all about physical and mental health no matter what stage you’re at.”
The Hopkins Activity Center is currently offering online classes, webinars and meet-ups and will continue to arrange more as staffing allows. Newville noted that staffing has been reduced from three full-time and five part-time positions to 48 hours of staffing per week.
“We will continue to seek and use innovated ways to stay connected with our older population,” Newville said, adding they also keep in touch with participants by phone for those who do not have internet capabilities.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.