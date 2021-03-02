The next time customers visit Nautical Bowls in Minnetonka, they will be welcomed by a giant colorful mural of lake life created by local artist Tom Foty.
Nautical Bowls owner Rachel Amundson was looking for an artist who could paint her vision of lake life and her love for Minnesota, family and community.
“He did such a great job bringing to life my ideas for it,” she said of Foty’s artwork that is inspired by all that summer encompasses on Lake Minnetonka.
The 7-foot by 52-foot mural features sailboats and a variety of water sports, along with a beach where people can be seen enjoying summertime activities from swimming to beach volleyball.
The Minnetonka artist created the mural by first building an easel that would hold a 13-foot illustration board, that was blown up to seven times its times, creating a large vinyl sticker, in a sense.
The Amundsons plan to use the mural as their signature artwork at all of their future restaurant locations.
“I absolutely love what he created and everybody else loves it too,” she said.
For Foty, art is an emotional thing and the joy is in pleasing the viewers.
“I love to try to capture in all its beauty on canvas in two-dimension what God has already created in three-dimension,” he said.
This was Foty’s third mural this year. He recently completed two large murals that tie into the theme of The Fair on 4, a new venue at the Mall of America opening March 10. Fair on 4 will feature fair-inspired foods, beverages and activities such as ax throwing, go-carts, hammerschlagen and arcade games.
After graduating from Minnetonka High School in 1975, Foty went on to earn a degree from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He spent the past 40 years as a commercial illustrator, working locally and nationally. He has also illustrated two children’s books.
In the last 10 years, Foty has been creating more fine art and sells his work at Art Resources Gallery in Minneapolis.
Currently, he is the featured artist at Zeller Studio in Hopkins. He will be there 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 7, for a show that will feature 10 of his paintings inspired by a trip to Columbia in 2018, along with other paintings from places throughout Minnesota.
For more about Foty and to view his art, visit tomfotyartgallery.com.
