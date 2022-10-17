The show runs through Oct. 23 at Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Stages Theatre Company’s latest show “A Different Pond” showcases the story of a Vietnamese family making a life for themselves in Minnesota.
Based on the book by Bao Phi, Stages’ adaptation of “A Different Pond” in its interactive Jaycees Studio Theatre is an all-ages story that walks attendees through the everyday life of two generations of a Vietnamese family, sharing a story of immigration, assimilation and love.
“I think the overall message of ‘A Different Pond’ is just love. The show is rather depressing if all the love was taken out and you just really thought about it. It has a brother losing his siblings and the family struggling to make ends meet, they’re all taking multiple jobs, but this show shows the niche side of a Vietnamese family and it also humanizes them,” said Angelina Huynh, debuting at Stages as characters Nhi and Lan. “This play shows that this Asian family isn’t just about the stereotypical story about strict Asian parents or the nerdy Asian friend, etcetera, type of character. This play is just about a family who loves each other very much.”
For them, one of their favorite parts of the play is the dinner scene which shows a family just being together, something they said many people take for granted.
“Personally, it’s hard for my family to eat dinner together so I find the scene just very nice,” Huynh said.
This will be fifth-grader Benji Stoebner’s debut at Stages. He will portray Duy. While he was a bit nervous at first, he said he’s excited to continue performing with Stages in the future. He was drawn to “A Different Pond” due to being Vietnamese himself.
“One of my favorite parts is probably catching the fish. Basically, the father and the son go fishing and when I catch the fish, because it’s really hard to reel it in, so when I catch the fish I feel like is my favorite part inside the story because if you read the book, the father and the son go on a fishing trip and then the son catches a fish,” he said.
Director Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan is also working with Stages for the first time, having directed with Theater Mu previously. Sung-Guk has worked as a high school director for eight years. “A Different Pond” is a book he knew well, he said, calling it a classic.
“It’s really an important book and it sticks out a lot, especially as an educator. I’m both a theater teacher and I also have done education work with Theater Mu and so when you talk about books that highlight the Asian American experience, it’s one of the first ones I think that (comes) to a lot of people’s (minds). Because it’s not a folk tale, it’s a story about refugees, it’s a story about a working-class family,” he said, adding that it pushes against Asian American stereotypes and gives children authentic representation.
One of the reasons Sullivan wanted to work with Stages was due to his own experience seeing his first Asian American play with his dad in 2005 called “A Single Shard” with Stages, which was an experience that stuck with him.
“To be back in the same space over 15 years later getting to do that, that’s really important to me,” he said. “Because I know what that spark in my mind of getting to see (Asian/Pacific Islander) stories on stage and opening night, there (were) so many Asian American youth in the audience, I’m thinking that this could be the seed of something to grow for them just as it was for me, to have that representation.”
For Sullivan, “A Different Pond” may be a children’s book and a show for a children’s audience, but calling it a children’s show does not do Phi’s or Jessica Luu Pelletier’s stories justice.
“It’s real, recognizable humanity and real recognizable situations that often escape our day-to-day view, and these are stories, perspectives that need to be heard,” he said.
