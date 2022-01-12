RS13CO_newchairBW.jpg

Helen Bassett

School board member Helen Bassett has been chosen to chair the 2022 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors. The 2021 chair, David Boone, passed the gavel to Bassett at the board’s Jan. 4 organizational and business meeting.

Bassett was nominated by Board Member Sharon Brooks Green.

Bassett, of Golden Valley, has served on the school board since 2002. She is a program consultant in child welfare for the Minnesota Department of Human Services. She most recently won re-election to the board in 2020.

At the meeting, the board also elected other officers. Samir Sant will serve as vice chair, Greta Evans-Becker will serve as clerk and John Vento will serve as treasurer.

Staff members were also named officers to the board. Ukee Dozier will serve as deputy treasurer and Molly Olson will serve as assistant clerk. Dozier is the district’s director of fiscal operations and Olson is the assistant to the superintendent.

