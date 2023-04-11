On March 24, proposals from micromobility vendors were due for consideration to the cities of Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley. Now, between March 24 and April 18, the proposals are being evaluated.

PeggySue Imihy Bean, special projects and initiatives manager for the City of Hopkins, is very passionate about electric scooters. Imihy Bean even owns her own scooter. So when the three cities decided they wanted to attract micromobility vendors, it made sense for Imihy Bean to take the lead on writing the request for proposals.

