On March 24, proposals from micromobility vendors were due for consideration to the cities of Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley. Now, between March 24 and April 18, the proposals are being evaluated.
PeggySue Imihy Bean, special projects and initiatives manager for the City of Hopkins, is very passionate about electric scooters. Imihy Bean even owns her own scooter. So when the three cities decided they wanted to attract micromobility vendors, it made sense for Imihy Bean to take the lead on writing the request for proposals.
The proposal says the cities “are pleased to offer the opportunity to firms with proven scooter and bicycle sharing technology to partner with all three communities to provide a scooter and, if available, bicycle sharing system. The Cities’ vision is to make alternative commuting and travel an integral part of daily life for residents and visitors, in addition to making it easy for users to commute between the three communities.”
Imihy Bean and her colleagues from Golden Valley and St. Louis Park will make recommendations to their respective city councils. By April 18, the councils should approve final contracts. The scooter companies are expected to pay the city and cover all associated costs.
Imihy Bean says Hopkins hopes to put that money towards bike infrastructure. Once the scooters are in place, people can reserve them or walk up to them. There will be an cell phone app to pay for rides. Although each micromobility company is different and the finalized details are yet to be determined, denizens can expect scooters to hit the streets, weather permitting, by the end of the month or early May.
“Maybe you walk up to Mainstreet, but you take a scooter home,” Imihy Bean said. “We saw a lot of people use it for those first and last mile connections from buses and bus stops.”
People with limited mobility, no car, or no desire to park their car can enjoy exploring via electric scooters. Vendors will need to inform riders of the rules and how to safely store vehicles.
The proposal request insists that “Vendors shall maintain a 24-hour customer service phone number and email address for customers and City staff to report safety concerns, complaints, or ask questions.”
Each city has slightly different rules regarding where to park rentable scooters and bikes when not in use, but generally agree that scooters should be treated the same as bikes. For example, fire hydrants, sidewalks, transit zones and signed loading zones cannot be obstructed. The cities might require vendors to geofence certain areas to control parking. Vendors are expected to repark any of their bicycles or scooters if they are incorrectly parked by a customer.
