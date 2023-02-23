Student technician Miles Wahlstrom builds a platform for a broken fireplace during rehearsal on Feb. 16. The fireplace is part of the set for Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s spring musical, “Cinderella.”
Why are teenagers filling the Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Auditorium with ballgowns, court dancing and magic? To tell the story of Cinderella.
“This version is a lot different than what people portray in the Disney version,” Sarah Shaffer, who plays fairy godmother, said. “(The) fairy godmother that I’ve created is a lot more witty, a lot more sassy, but also, with it, kind of wise as well. Kind of more so a tough-love situation.”
“We knew that we had a lot of women that we wanted to accommodate,” Kajsa Jones-Higgins, director, said about choosing to do Cinderella. “And we knew that there was a pretty strong group of vocalists, so we tried to pick a show that sort of leaned towards those two things ... and also something with a big orchestra.”
“The students built the show,” Set Designer Molly Kern said. “It always starts with a script and the experience and the talent we have on the crew. So it was fun this year to kinda go back to pre-COVID as far as our level of complexity.”
Kern designed the stage for the students, but left unfinished spaces where the younger technicians could be creative. Notably, Miles Wahlstrom created two white doors on the castle portion of the stage.
“I’ve never actually designed anything for tech before,” Wahlstrom said, “We didn’t have doors, we were waiting for Molly to draft them. I think she wasn’t here one tech day, so I just drew up some doors because I thought the tree design would be cool ... And she decided to use them, which I was very excited about.”
During the show, there are several technical feats, including shadow puppets and a pumpkin carriage that will be built on stage.
Emmett Fallah, who plays the prince, said his role was “kind of overwhelming,” especially since this is his first production. However, he intends to return to the theater in the future.
Costume challenges
Christina Schulte, the show’s costume designer, determines everything the cast wears for the show, down to their socks. Livery, ballgowns, dress pants and peasant tops currently fill Armstrong’s backstage green room. When Cinderella’s mouse friends (cleverly portrayed using puppets) turn into horses, cast members wear handmade horse masks with baseball-cap bases.
“We talked a lot about what time period we would put Cinderella in, but ultimately it’s a fairytale and a fantasy,” Schulte said. “So, pastels.”
Schulte was challenged to source or sew a unique garment for every member of a considerably-sized cast. The ball where the heroine loses a certain iconic shoe, perhaps the show’s most important setting, was itself a massive costuming feat.
“We have 30 girls going to the ball with Cinderella,” Schulte counted. “So, that’s a lot of dresses.”
Some of the pieces were available in Armstrong’s wardrobe, others had to be sewn and still others were rented from theater departments of other schools.
To pull off any afterschool activity, it requires money, and the big show could use a little help. On Feb. 6, a GoFundMe in the name of “Armstrong Theater Boosters 2022- 23” was created. As of Feb. 17, it has raised nearly $2,000 to help fund the costumes.
“The perfomance has some pretty fancy costumes, and we are raising funds to help defray the cost of designing and creating them,” Tracy Leavenworth, organizer of the GoFundMe, wrote.
