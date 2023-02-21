A former St. Louis Park chief financial officer will move into the same position for a loftier governmental entity.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission named Tim Simon as the organization’s new chief financial officer. The role will not be a far move for Simon, who has served as vice president of finance and revenue development for the MAC since 2020. Previously, he served the city of St. Louis Park since 2016. At the city, he affably explained complex financial information to interested parties, whether they represented the city council or the press.
As CFO of the airports commission, Simon will continue to oversee finance and revenue development but on a higher plane. He will also manage human resources and labor relations. The two departments have responsibility for the MAC’s annual operating budget of $460 million in projected revenue and $392 million in projected expenses along with more than 700 employees.
The departments lead financial and human resources strategies for the MAC’s seven airports in the Twin Cities. Most visible of the seven is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which the MAC describes as the 16th busiest U.S. airport for passengers and 17th busiest for aircraft operations.
“Tim’s extensive public sector finance experience and strong relationship building skills make him the ideal candidate to serve as our next CFO,” Brian Ryks, CEO of the MAC, said in a statement. “During his tenure with the MAC, Tim has demonstrated a keen eye for long-range planning, credit rating analysis and identifying process improvements that make operations more efficient, which played a critical role in helping us financially navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m confident these traits will continue to ensure the financial success of the MAC under his leadership.”
Before coming to St. Louis Park, Simon worked as finance director at the city of Elk River. He has also worked in the Minnesota State Auditor’s Office.
Simon had an eye on business when commenting in a statement on the new promotion. He said he intends to carry on the organization’s history of effective financial management.
He added, “Several significant initiatives are on the horizon for the MAC – including implementing the organization’s 2023-29 capital improvement program and 2023-27 Strategic Plan – and I’m excited to shape the future financial success of these and other programs.”
He is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and the Minnesota Government Finance Officers Association. He also serves on the Airports Council International commercial management and finance committees. Simon holds an MBA in finance from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the College of St. Scholastica.
