Water Street businesses came and went, the Klondike Dog Derby returned full force and City Hall redevelopments proved to be a hot topic

Excelsior was a busy place to be in 2022, both on and off of Water Street.

Artworks
The storefront of Artworks Art and Frame a few days before the store closed.
Black Gown Gala
Miki Huntington walked the runway, later cheersing her glass with an audience member.
Klondike 1
Not long before 10 a.m. did the sled dog teams begin to be brought in for the 2022 Klondike Dog Derby race. The first team ready to start was Dusty Klaven’s team (#2) from Togo, Minn. Klaven finished with the 10th best time in the race overall.
Klondike 2
Talia Martens from Brule, Wis. (#10) and her team of sled dogs get ready to start the 2022 Klondike Dog Derby race. Martens finished with the 17th best time in the race overall.
Ducks
South Lake Minnetonka Officer Zachary Robertson and Excelsior Firefighter Andy Hein show ducklings to a crowd that gathered to watch their rescue.

