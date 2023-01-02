Water Street businesses came and went, the Klondike Dog Derby returned full force and City Hall redevelopments proved to be a hot topic
Excelsior was a busy place to be in 2022, both on and off of Water Street.
Longtime businesses left, including Artworks Art and Frame, BE. at Lakeside and David Douglas Jewelers.
Northern Drift was a new apparel shop that came to Water Street. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Black Gown Gala and fashion show, while the Klondike Dog Derby was a sensation in 2022 with Canadian Dave Hochman coming out on top.
While the Excelsior City Council did not find a permanent home for a new City Hall, the council did relocate to the Excelsior Office Center at the start of 2023. Deliberations over what to do with the 339 Third Street property (which currently houses City Hall) concluded with preliminary plan approval. News also dropped about a potential “Excelsior Bay Hotel” coming in the future.
South Lake Minnetonka Police Department gave its first-ever Officer of the Year award to Detective Richard MacElroy. The police department and Excelsior Fire District also teamed up to rescue a sweet group of ducklings that fell into an Excelsior neighborhood’s drain.
Water Street business changes, events
Longtime Water Street neighbors Artworks Art and Frame and BE. at Lakeside both closed up shop after a lengthy history in the city. After nearly 44 years of operation, the art and frame store closed in April after owner Terry Hart decided to retire. He was the sole operator of the business for the past nine years since his wife and co-owner Debbie Hart died in 2013.
“It kind of becomes your identity after a while, so it’s in a lot of ways defined my life, along with family,” Terry Hart said. “It’s just been nice to be a part of a community. You know, everybody wants to be a part of a community of some sort and (Excelsior has) become mine.”
While customers were sad to see him go, Hart said they were also very supportive and understanding.
“It’s been really nice having conversations with people when they come in and I’ve built up a lot of friendships over the years through the shop, both with customers and former employees that still come back as customers. It’s been kind of my life, I guess, tied up in that shop. It’ll be interesting to not have that to go to anymore,” he said.
In September, Bridgit Fiore and Elizabeth Nyland closed BE. at Lakeside. For the two, it was more than just a store; it was something they built together as friends of nearly 30 years.
The store came to be in 2019 after Lakeside Yarn closed and the two stepped forward to continue the tradition of selling yarn in the Water Street spot. Fiore previously worked at Lakeside Yarn for many years. Their dream evolved into a reality where they were both determined to do as much good as possible with the store.
Their store lasted through the pandemic thanks to several creative ways of continuing to operate, varying from hosting outdoor, socially-distanced art classes to pushing a cart full of every possible shade of yarn a customer could be looking for outside into their back parking lot for customers to come by and look at safely. During that time, they said their monthly goal was to make just enough money to pay the rent for their half of the building.
With the entire building pending sale, Fiore and Nyland had to close up shop. While the two are not Excelsior residents, they both live nearby, with Fiore residing in Minnetonka and Nyland living in Chanhassen, and they said they would miss coming to Excelsior every day. Most importantly, they said they would miss their customers.
Northern Drift opened July 9, a new multi-functional, lake-centered clothing store. Owners Lisa and Brent Jane took over the 260 Water Street location, replacing David Douglas Jewelers after it closed earlier in the year. While the couple lives in Minneapolis, they are also “lake people” through and through, they said, and found themselves inspired by Minnesota’s lake vibe to create the brand.
The Janes started small in 2016, first selling their apparel through local events like James J. Hill Days in Wayzata or Apple Day in Excelsior, operating a website and later moving to wholesale where they sold to area stores. They later had a one-year pop-up store in Wayzata.
“When we decided that we wanted to actually open our own retail store, we knew that this was the right area just because this is sort of that quintessential lake life area in the Twin Cities,” Lisa Jane said.
Excelsior saw a one-of-a-kind (and possibly annual) event Oct. 14: the Black Gown Gala. Put together by the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, local members of the community walked the runway at Pique Travel Design wearing clothing from local Excelsior stores.
“I think there was a lot of excitement and a lot of anticipation for next year and I think it’s just going to continue to grow from this year,” Carolynne Telford, the event manager for the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, said.
The chamber brainstormed the idea for the event earlier this summer, which she said was a quick turnaround when compared to some of the other events the chamber does, such as Apple Days. While they had previously put on events similar to the gala, the chamber was looking to do more events that highlighted and showcased chamber members.
For residents wondering if there will be another Black Gown Gala in the future, Telford confirmed the date of the next gala is set for April 28.
The 2022 Klondike Dog Derby ran for two days in February after a break in 2021 due to the pandemic, transforming Water Street overnight with snow for the race. Participants competed in two 20-mile loops on the shores of Lake Minnetonka with residents and visitors watching from all around.
Bethany Hway, an Excelsior business owner and the founder, president of the Board of Directors and race director for the dog derby, said that while sled dog racing isn’t new to Excelsior, it did return to the city in 2020 with the first Klondike Dog Derby. In 2022, it returned with a new Klondike Village as well as activities before and after the race.
339 Third Street redevelopment, City Hall
After discussions that lasted all year, the Excelsior City Council unanimously approved both a preliminary planned unit development plan and established a Tax Increment Financing district Nov. 21 for its 339 Third Street redevelopment. The total estimated public costs of the TIF district are a little over $8.5 million. The council’s parking decision included a three-level parking garage that would be financed through city TIF as well as a request for proposals to establish a maintenance plan for the garage.
The proposal would contain 50 residential rental units, which would include 39 apartment units and 11 rowhouses. The 339 Third Street building currently houses City Hall, which will be relocated to the Excelsior Office Center at 350 Highway 7 early next year for a minimum of 18 months with a lease term of 36 months.
The city chose Red Leaf Partners to develop the property out of six developers, hosted a May open house and held a site plan review during the summer. Discussions have revolved around parking concerns, what the development would look like and whether to include City Hall in the plan. The last 339 Third Street discussion from the council was held on Nov. 7. The redevelopment is estimated to be completed by the end of 2024.
In August, the Excelsior City Council and residents were able to take a look at some sketch plans for the planned four-story Excelsior Bay Hotel at 10 Water Street.
The Excelsior Hospitality Group, LLC submitted the hotel’s sketch plans. Councilmember (at the time) Dale Kurschner recused himself from that portion of the meeting due to his connection to the project and presented the sketch plans to the rest of the council for feedback.
The group intended to offer 59 hotel rooms, a restaurant accommodating 100 to 120 seats, an event space accommodating 150 to 200 people, two small event spaces each accommodating approximately 30 people, a rooftop bar accommodating approximately 60 people and 2,000 square feet of retail space along Water Street.
Nearly $20 million would go into creating the hotel, with an anticipated $5.4 million paid to construction workers who would spend money locally, Kurschner said. The group also anticipated $960,000 in taxes, with more than $120,000 going directly to Excelsior.
South Lake Minnetonka Police Department
Earlier this year the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department rolled out nominations for its first-ever Officer of the Year award and after much deliberation, the honor went to Detective Richard MacElroy. The department held a two-hour formal employee recognition ceremony on Dec. 1 where officers, their families and elected officials were invited to celebrate awards, which included more than just officer of the year.
Last August, the department announced a nomination process for community members to participate in, giving them an opportunity to call out a local police officer who they had a positive experience with. The South Lake Minnetonka Crime Prevention Board reviewed all of the nominations and chose an officer based on the police department’s three core values: integrity, courage and accountability. With those criteria in mind, the board chose MacElroy as this year’s recipient.
Chief Brian Tholen shared one of the nominations written about MacElroy, which said, “He was compassionate towards the family. He showed patience, determination and persistence. That compassion was expressed through the communication he had with them and that he showed he cared. He worked with the family and carried out his professional duties, but the main job and what he wanted to get across was to make sure the family was properly dealing with the grief and shock that they were handling.”
The South Lake Minnetonka Officer of the Year award will be a new tradition, according to Tholen, with a formal recognition ceremony planned for the first Thursday of December.
Earlier this year, when South Lake Minnetonka Police and Excelsior Fire were cleared from a Shorewood medical call on July 11, the last thing they expected was to immediately step back into action. Officers Zachary Robertson and Jake Nelson noticed a mama duck in distress, quacking up a commotion and hovering anxiously around a drain. Both the officers and firefighters did not waste time going in to help her, discovering nearly 10 ducklings stuck in the drain once the grates were removed.
All in all, the team of police and fire workers worked for about an hour to rescue the ducklings, with nearby Glen Road residents gathering to watch “quite the spectacle,” Robertson said.
Nelson said it was a fun opportunity to work together with everyone and have the community there to see them rescue the ducklings.
“I remember at one point, we got one of the ducklings out and you don’t realize how fast a tiny duckling is until you see a firefighter chasing him around three pine trees and he’s getting outrun,” Nelson said. “It was a fun time, it was a laugh for everybody watching everything happen.”
