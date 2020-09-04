The Hotel Excelsior-Suites on Water Street will feature four individually designed rooms, each with a subtle nautical style. The hotel is inside the historical Miller Block building, which was built in the early 1900s.
Jeff Verdoorn and Tyler Nelson, the development partners who purchased the Miller Block building at 234 Water St., liked the idea of Airbnb-like rental suites. The Bird House Inn Bed and Breakfast is perched just down the street, but Hotel Excelsior is different, Verdoorn said.
“There’s really no place downtown Excelsior to rent a high-end hotel room,” he said.
Two rooms on the second floor in the front of the building are studios and the two rooms in the back are one-bedrooms. All rooms are equipped with bathrooms and full kitchens. The hotel does not provide full services, similar to an Airbnb rental model.
Renovations are in the works to update the building and restore it to its original glory. The brick was exposed in some areas, the front windows refinished and the ceilings raised to bring the building back to its historical feel, Nelson said.
The partners worked with the Heritage Preservation Commission, which pushed them to make the outside of the building look more like it did in the early 1900s, Verdoorn said.
“We are in a historic building but we definitely wanted an updated feeling,” Verdoorn said.
The layout and design of the suites were done by the partners with some help from an architect. Kate Regan, owner and designer of The Sitting Room, is helping with interior finishings such as furniture, bedding and artwork.
Excelsior has become a destination city with events from ice hockey tournaments to the farmers market, Verdoorn said. It’s a place to shop, dine and take part in lake activities. The partners anticipate clients seeking a weekend staycation or people in town looking at Lake Minnetonka properties.
During the holiday season, visiting relatives may need a place to stay, especially in the face of COVID-19, Nelson said. Each suite has self-contained heating and cooling units so there is no air exchange, he added.
Construction is set to be finished in October. They are trying to add a small lobby on the first floor next to Capers. The official opening date for the hotel and the nightly rate are still being determined, Nelson said. The hotel will offer designated parking.
Verdoorn is familiar with the Excelsior area. His parents have lived on Lake Minnetonka for 30 years, so he’s spent a lot of time on and around the lake. Excelsior is a unique community, he said.
“We’re just excited to be part of the downtown Excelsior community,” Verdoorn added.
