In Woodland, two city council seats are on the ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election
Current Councilmember Tom Newberry, Juan Vazquez and Hank Zucker are running for a council seat.
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Vazquez did not respond to the Sun Sailor to be part of the voters guide.
To learn more about the Woodland election, visit woodlandmn.org.
Tom Newberry
Address: 2750 Stone Arch Rd.
Education: MBA
Occupation: Chief Financial Officer, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc.
Community Involvement: Woodland City Council
Contact Information: tnewberry@hbi.com
How do you propose the city balance redevelopments while maintaining the current quality of life?
The city of Woodland 2040 Comprehensive Plan was written to accomplish exactly that balance, among other things. Our ordinances and policies reflect that plan. So, the balance will be achieved by enforcing our ordinances and policies.
What do you consider the main issue that the city council should address?
Preserve the city’s exceptional quality of life.
Hank Zucker
Address: 2925 Gale Rd.
Education: MBA, University of Texas at Austin; bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from University of Missouri
Occupation: Data analytics
Community Involvement: Suzy Esstman Charitable Fund director
Contact Information: hankz2020@gmail.com
How do you propose the city balance redevelopments while maintaining the current quality of life?
As a regular attendee at the Woodland City Council meetings, I have become well-versed in the work the city council undertakes to address progress for our city and neighborhood. I support this approach with an emphasis on striking a balance that promotes the development of our city with preserving the natural environment that makes Woodland unique.
What do you consider the main issue that the city council should address?
The council should continue to represent the will of the people while maintaining Woodland’s unique environment. I look forward to bringing my team-oriented approach, creativity, an insatiable curiosity and analytical thinking toward solving the city’s issues, whether it be road improvements, cost efficiencies, wildlife management or any future challenge.
