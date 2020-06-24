Poetry is how Anna Jeter experiences the world. It’s how she thinks to herself.
Jeter, 25, is an artist and poet who lives in Excelsior. She sells her work at the Golden Rule Gallery in downtown Excelsior where she was also a manager before the shop closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeter discovered her love for art and poetry while she was in college. Spring and the return of flowers are powerful imagery for her. When things are coming back to life after winter is reflected in her art and poetry, she said.
In her work, she considers the weight of grief and the contrast of joy and the balance and necessity of both emotions, she said. Jeter’s health journey goes along with her artwork.
Health journey
At 4 years old, Jeter was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension. It was considered a terminal illness and doctors predicted she would have three to five years of life after diagnosis.
She responded positively to the medications until the age of 23, when it became clear that she had to make a choice about having a transplant. The transplant was the only option, so she decided to go forward with it.
In 2018, she had her heart-lung transplant. The hospitalization is typically three weeks, but because of complications, her hospital stay was eight months long.
“It was a pretty significant recovery for me,” she said.
Jeter was discharged more than a year ago. She is slowly adapting to life and now lives with a tracheostomy tube, which is a big change, she said. Her recovery is ongoing, even though it’s been almost two years, she added.
Recovery through art
“Art is a way that I am able to literally, physically create beauty from my circumstance,” Jeter said.
The energy and the act of making something is one of the most productive things we can do, she said. Throughout her hospitalization she wasn’t able to make anything, which was one of the hardest things about that time period, she added. Returning to art with a new set of eyes is important to her.
Much of her writing and poetry is centered on her experiences and things she internalized throughout her hospital stay. The trauma and weight of those experiences will impact what she will create for the rest of her life, she said.
Because she is still recovering from her transplant, Jeter has been at home since the pandemic started. It’s been a big shift for her. She has been forming a routine and taking time to develop her creative style.
“It’s a strange blessing to be afforded time to dedicate to this work,” she said.
Her time since transplant has been like a clean slate to rebuild herself, she said. She’s been doing so much, so quarantine has been an opportunity to focus on being creative.
Living in the age of social media, there are new ways to interact with people. She enjoys watching artists on YouTube that share videos of their creative process.
It’s something she’s been interested in it for a while and decided to take it on herself. Jeter has posted a few videos of her process. It’s a different way for people to experience her story and work, she said.
Jeter’s work can be found on her website, annalisabeth.co, or at the Golden Rule and its website shopgoldenrule.com.
