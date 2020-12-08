Lynn Messman, the owner of Gardens by Lynn in Minnetonka, was selected as one of the six artists to decorate a warming dome in downtown Excelsior. The domes are funded through Hennepin County’s Business District Recovery Program to support local business districts through COVID-19 and the winter.
Messman is a member of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce and said she thought exhibiting her work in one of the domes would be a great opportunity. Excelsior is a nice city for walking so she appreciates the exposure and being able to showcase her gardening.
Highlighting the seasons
By splitting the space in half, Messman was able to highlight the work her gardening company does in the winter and in the summer. On one side of the dome are winter planters with evergreens, spruce tips, blue and teal berries and sticks mixed with silver and earthy brown colors and peacock feathers.
Much of the company’s business occurs during the summer and it’s one of their strong suits. The other side of the dome looks like a little front porch. Messman arranged Adirondack chairs, gardening boots, gardening magazines, pots with plants and signs that mention garden renovations and maintenance.
The process
Messman installed her display Nov. 27. Space planning was the most challenging part of the process, she said. She wanted to make sure the dome was full and once she started bringing things in, the space got tight.
It was a sunny day when she was working in the dome and it got so hot inside that she had to take off her jacket and gloves. She can see how the domes would be a wonderful asset for people to sit and enjoy a coffee in, she said.
Many of Messman’s clients are in the Excelsior and around the Lake Minnetonka area. The area means a lot to her, so to be offered this opportunity in a city that’s been good to her, was nice, she said.
“The exciting part for me is just being a part of that community and being a good community partner,” she said.
To learn more about Gardens by Lynn, visit its website gardensbylynn.com.
