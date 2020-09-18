To the Editor:
Excelsior’s landscape is changing, as evidenced by the increased number of larger house structures in our neighborhoods. Since 1853, Excelsior has evolved many times in terms of inhabitants, agriculture, recreation and commerce. From 2000 to 2019, 43 tear downs (rebuilds) have occurred, including 15 in the last two years. If this trend continues, our sense of community will be gone forever.
We have codes in place but what good are they when variance requests consistently get approved? The codes are not utilized in the way they are intended. Any regulation on building projects become irrelevant. Why? Because there is an entrenched mindset of decision-making between city officials, new property owners and the developer/contractors. The enmeshment occurs when the same goal is sought from all parties to maximize profit margins to their fullest extent possible. Good (I guess) for the those involved in the building project, not so good for the neighbors who decided to live here for the quaintness of our town.
Here’s the crux. By maximizing tax base, property value for the homeowner and the developer’s exponential profits at first glance seems beneficial. But the cost to allow this culture of excessive profit for a few to continue is detrimental to our way of life. Codes are not meant to please individuals; codes are meant to preserve our landscape.
If we delay, the time will be too late. We have a two-year period in order to gain a sliver of hope toward saving our sense of place called, Excelsior. There is an urgency, we must act now. We can repel rising building costs. There are solutions toward creating a new culture that honors green/blue space and resource supplies. We can reclaim our identity while we bridge the relationships that we have with each other.
The make-up of the city council must become legitimate change agents. The new homeowners must receive a respectful yet powerful message of what they are inheriting from our community. Eco-friendly designers/builders must be hired to display an architectural mindset that matches our Comprehensive Plan toward being true stewards of our town.
Peter Hartwich
Excelsior
Peter Hartwich is a candidate for mayor of Excelsior.
