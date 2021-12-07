Franchisee owners are passionate about ‘evidence-based’ resistance training
A couple from Deephaven are bringing their passion for fitness to Wayzata this month in the form of Discover Strength.
The Minnesota-based boutique fitness center focuses on evidence-based strength training in either one-on-one or small group sessions with personal trainers.
It’s found success other cities such as Plymouth, St. Louis Park, Chanhassen and Minneapolis.
Tyler (Navy) and Jessica Gustafson (Air Force), the new franchisees for the Wayzata Discover Strength location, are both military veterans.
“A lot of service members struggle to replace that sense of camaraderie and purpose,” Tyler Gustafson said. “A lot of them have the idea of running a business, but we knew we wanted to do something we’re passionate about. Something that has that culture and camaraderie.”
They also left the military with an interest in fitness and strength training, and found themselves at Discover Strength.
“We talked over and over again about how we would love to be a part of something like Discover Strength,” Jessica Gustafson said. “What would it take to open a business like this? We talked for many nights. Last fall we got an email about a franchise opportunity. We jumped at the chance and doors have continued to open for us throughout the year.”
Tyler Gustafson said he grew up in Deephaven and still lives in the area, so Wayzata was a natural fit for a new Discover Strength location.
“We like the small-town feel in here in Wayzata and Deephaven,” Tyler Gustafson said. “The location has great access to the highway and to downtown. It’s right there off I-394 and Highway 12.”
It’s located at 1313 Wayzata Boulevard East next to Punch Pizza and Chipotle.
Discovers Strength is targeted for people who want an efficient, science-based workout, Tyler Gustafson said.
“Our focus is on strength training,” Tyler Gustafson said. “Resistance training is the most impactful exercise. We’re purely evidence-based. We’re not beholden to any fad. We look at the research. We keep you honest on form. We’re not throwing weight around as fast as you can. The goal here is to get to the point of muscle failure in a safe and effective way.”
It’s completely machine-based and everyone will be supervised by professional personal trainers at Discover Strength.
Members either come in for a one-on-one session with a trainer or participate in a group with about three other clients.
“We’re also efficient,” Tyler Gustafson said. “We want you to come in twice a week for 30 minutes. That gets all you need for the week.”
Jessica Gustafson said their personal trainers are educated experts in the field and stay on the cutting edge within the industry.
They all have four-year degrees in something like exercise science and have earned several other certifications.
They’re opening just in time for the typical rush after the New Year and entering the market in what they feel is a key time.
“Some people feel like they were trapped in their home, inactive for several months. This was an unprecedented health crisis. People know they should be exercising, but they don’t know how. I think it’s the perfect time for this,” Jessica Gustafson said.
And people may not be looking for that traditional gym experience.
“People aren’t as excited to rush back into that big fitness center to run on rows of treadmills,” Tyler Gustafson said. “They don’t want to be packed in a room with a lot of other people. We’re able to socially distance here with just a few people in each group.”
For more information visit www.discoverstrength.com.
