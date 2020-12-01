Excelsior Globes

A cluster of domes stands at the intersection of Water and Lake streets in Excelsior. The warming structures are funded through a Hennepin County initiative, the Business District Recovery Program, to support local business districts through COVID-19 and the winter. The domes will be lit up with holiday lights and warmed by propane space heaters. Another dome is at the intersection of Water and George streets. 
The domes give residents and visitors a place to warm up between stores or while they’re waiting to get takeout from a local restaurant, said Jen Weiss, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. The goal is for visitors to stay downtown a little longer than they normally would during the winter.

