Walking as a family and a community

The past four summers Excelsior resident Katie Smith and her family have gotten together to do the A Breath of Hope Lung Run/Walk Twin Cities.
Their group includes Smith, her family, parents, two brothers and their families, who ask for donations to raise money for lung cancer research.
The cause is near to all of their hearts. Four and a half years ago, Smith’s mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Her mom is everything to the family, said Smith, who added that fundraising can help find better treatments so patients have more time. Her mom is on a targeted therapy and is screened every three months, she said.
“She’s sort of the rock of the family,” she said.
A community like no other
The walk not only brings the Smith family together to support one another, but they have also gotten to know other lung cancer survivors and their families. For them, it’s important to lean on other people going through the same experience. No one else understands what their family is going through besides this community, Smith said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has transitioned to a virtual format. The Smiths will still be walking, they will just be making their own course, she said. They encourage friends and family to join them, whether that be with them and socially distanced or on their own walk.
It still builds community, just from afar, Smith said.
Two ways to fundraise
People can donate to the Smith family fundraising page on the foundation’s website bit.ly/SmithLungCancerFundraiser. Their goal is to raise $2,000 for lung cancer research. Smith also raises money through her work at Beautycounter, a beauty brand. In previous years, she did a sunscreen fundraiser where she donated commission from her sales to the foundation. This year, she is doing the same with lipstick and lip gloss.
“Because people are stuck at home and on Zoom calls, lipstick is about the only makeup you wear,” she said with a laugh.
Lung cancer is stigmatized
While people sometimes mistake it for a smoker’s disease, plenty of non-smokers, such has her mom, get lung cancer, said Smith, who wants to show people how important it is to be funding cancer research.
Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of men and women in America, according to Nancy Torrison, the executive director of A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation. It kills more people than breast and colon cancer combined. Smoking is the number one cause, but there are many others such as radon exposure, which is a significant problem in Minnesota, she said.
Lung cancer is stigmatized, yet, it affects both smokers and non-smokers. More than half of those diagnosed are non-smokers, Torrison said. The stigma affects everything from awareness to funding levels. Screening for lung cancer saves lives and more research money is needed, she added.
“We need to quit stigmatizing the disease,” Torrison said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.