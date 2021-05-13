The Excelsior City Council voted 5-0 at its May 3 meeting to award a kayak and paddleboard rental contract to Wai Nani Surf and Paddle, which was established in 2010 and is based in Wayzata. The city also received a proposal from SUP Red Rock, which was established in 2016 and based in Iowa.
At the April 5 meeting, the council issued a request for proposals for kayak and paddleboard rentals at the Excelsior Commons Park. Tommy’s Tonka Trolley, which previously rented kayaks and paddleboards, will no longer provide the service. The kayak and paddleboard rentals will move to the beach due to safety concerns at the previous location.
City Manager Kristi Luger said one of the outstanding differences between the two companies was that Wai Nani is based in Wayzata and is familiar with the Lake Minnetonka area.
SUP Red Rock proposed a potential three-year commitment and that the city would receive 10% of all revenue. Wai Nani proposed a pilot program for this summer and that the city would receive 5% of net sales with a minimum commitment of $500.
Council discussion
Councilmember Lou Dierking said she likes Wai Nani because they know the lake and seemed to have a low-impact recommendation for entry. She said she also liked SUP Red Rock’s proposal and the energy that came from it in terms of doing things differently.
“I’m intrigued by the idea of opening up the lake to other players and seeing what happens,” Dierking said.
Councilmember Ann Hersman echoed Dierking’s comments. She said she’d like if another company could get on the lake so there isn’t a monopoly of surf and paddle services, however, she said that the council couldn’t go wrong with either proposal.
According to Councilmember Jennifer Caron, Wai Nani better fits Excelsior’s goals for the park. She expressed concern that the SUP Red Rock proposal is bigger and broader than what they want to install in the Commons at this location. It would be a significant change to build a dock system or storage location at the Children’s Beach, she said.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner said he likes that Wai Nani is local. However, SUP Red Rock spelled out the revenue amount that they estimated the city could make with the 10%.
“I like the idea of bringing some energy to that side of the Commons. And so, I would lean toward Red Rock,” Kurschner said.
Mayor Todd Carlson said the decision is about the intent for the Commons. Wai Nani seems like it’s the option with minimal impact, he said.
Andrew Mullin, a Wayzata resident and the owner of Wai Nani, said the intent is a pilot program so the business and the city can learn about the new space to rent kayaks and paddleboards. In the future, he is open to a more aggressive stance with a permanent structure and some sort of dock, he said.
Hersman noted that Wai Nani’s proposal includes four paddleboards and two kayaks. She asked if they could add more if the business is doing well. Mullin said they can expand the numbers but he wanted to start off slow.
“You’re operating from a new location that’s different than before. In my experience, it’s like opening a restaurant. The best way is to do a soft opening and expand so that you have the proper guest experience,” Mullin said.
Dierking asked if the SUP Red Rock proposal was reviewed in terms of the Commons master plan because it proposed building a dock system. Luger said the proposal doesn’t meet the master plan but an option in case the council was interested in trying something different.
“It should have been highlighted that this particular proposal doesn’t meet our current master plan,” Luger said.
Dierking asked if Mullin was open to negotiating a different compensation model. Mullin said he would be. His intent was to have a one-year commitment to learn, prove his worth and then figure out a plan.
“Once we both have more data and we know what we’re getting ourselves into, I would be very open to a different model,” Mullin said.
“We do have a strong following for stand-up paddleboards,” Caron said. “I would think by July ... you probably should start to think about how you’ll execute on a plan to add more.”
