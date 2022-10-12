There are two candidates, Louise Segreto and Michael St. John, on the Nov. 8 ballot seeking to serve District 4 on the Three River Parks District Board of Commissioners. They are vying to fill a seat that represents Richfield (except precincts 6 and 9), Edina, Minnetonka, Hopkins (except Precinct 2) and several smaller west metro cities. The current District 4 commissioner, John Gunyou, is not seeking reelection.
The Three Rivers Parks District serves the suburbs of Hennepin County, spanning 27,000 acres of parks, reserves, trail corridors and special recreation features. The parks system is governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners. Five of its members are elected, and two are appointed by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
Louise Segreto
Address: 6720 Indian Hills Road, Edina
Education: B.S. Cornell University - natural resources and environmental policy, J.D. South Texas College of Law, Master Naturalist
Occupation: Attorney
Community Involvement: Minnesota Parks & Trails Legacy Advisory Committee, 9 Mile Creek Watershed District-Manager, Edina Park Board, Edina Task Force on Flooding and Community Resiliency, DNR’s Becoming an Outdoor Woman-Steering Committee, Minnesota and Bush Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League-Board Member, Lake City Environmental Commission, Volunteer Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Naturalist-Eden Prairie
Why are you running for a seat on the Three Rivers Parks Board of Commissioners?
I am running for Three Rivers Park Commissioner to continue helping people connect with the outdoors and enjoy the benefits of being in nature. I am an avid outdoorswoman and have spent many years both professionally and as a volunteer working towards sharing my enthusiasm for respecting our relationships to the natural world.
My top three priorities are: 1. Maintaining the ecological health of our parks’ natural habitat for both people and wildlife 2. Continue advocating for sound fiscal parks’ budgeting and management, and 3. Explore new opportunities to connect people to our Three Rivers Parks.
I will strive for excellence in management, facilities and programming despite the economic and climate challenges that we face.
I strongly believe that we have a duty to be wise stewards of our parks for future generations. If elected, I would be honored to serve you by continuing to promote these core values.
Are there any new amenities or programs that you would like to see offered in the parks system? If so, what are they?
Our Three Rivers Parks already offer so many different kinds of outdoor experiences to park visitors. But, I firmly believe that there are endless ways to engage at Three Rivers Parks as there are benefits of a quality outdoor experience. I commit to continuing to be open to new programming especially in the areas of environmental studies and outdoor recreation that might serve wider demographics. I will work hard to seek solutions to reduce potential conflicts between different park activities. And, I will always be mindful of potential detrimental environmental impacts on the natural environment as a result of human related park activities.
What should be done to ensure that people of all backgrounds are aware of the park system’s resources and ability to access them?
Three Rivers Parks must continue to strive towards making its parks, trails, facilities, programming and recreational opportunities safe and welcoming to all members of our community. I will be vigilant in identifying and bridging barriers that are obstacles to Park engagement. I believe that working through community partnership opportunities is key to addressing equity and diversity issues at our Parks. And, establishing metrics to track our parks’ continued progress are important. Our Three Rivers Parks must continue to meet the changing demographics of the region they serve.
Michael St. John
Address: 19475 Excelsior Blvd. Deephaven,
Education: Concordia University St. Paul, MN 2005 B.A., human services: criminal justice, Magna Cum Laude; Inver Hills Community College Inver Grove Heights, MN 1982 A.A., law enforcement
Occupation: Three Rivers Park District park police investigator, 31 years (Retired); O’Reilly Auto Parts retail sales specialist, seven years (current)
Community Involvement: President Suburban Law Enforcement Assn 2019-present. We raise funds to send the School Patrol kids to Nickelodeon Universe.
Why are you running for a seat on the Three Rivers Parks Board of Commissioners?
Elected officials need to represent the people they serve. I’m not a politician or lawyer, just a working-class guy, much like most people in District 4. I want to bring common sense decision making to Board meetings.
I have thought about running for Commissioner for the Three Rivers Park District for a long time. Working for the Park District for more than thirty years taught me, that people need to be involved. I hope to be more than involved. I want to ensure that the Three Rivers Park District is Accountable, Fiscally Competent and Transparent. Now more than ever we need strong leaders so the Park District can thrive for generations to come.
Are there any new amenities or programs that you would like to see offered in the parks system? If so, what are they?
Any new amenities programs should be recommended by park users, tax payers or Park District staff and approved by the Board of Commissioners not the other way around. The Park District is very good at services they provide. It can do better by focusing on what is working well, and if there are services that don’t work they should be discontinued.
What should be done to ensure that people of all backgrounds are aware of the park system’s resources and able to access them?
The Three Rivers Park District must overcome the lack of awareness, lack of trust and inaccessible technology that keeps people from knowing about the Park District in general as well as the budget and policy decisions being made.
