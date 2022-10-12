There are two candidates, Louise Segreto and Michael St. John, on the Nov. 8 ballot seeking to serve District 4 on the Three River Parks District Board of Commissioners. They are vying to fill a seat that represents Richfield (except precincts 6 and 9), Edina, Minnetonka, Hopkins (except Precinct 2) and several smaller west metro cities. The current District 4 commissioner, John Gunyou, is not seeking reelection.

The Three Rivers Parks District serves the suburbs of Hennepin County, spanning 27,000 acres of parks, reserves, trail corridors and special recreation features. The parks system is governed by a seven-member Board of Commissioners. Five of its members are elected, and two are appointed by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

fw13nwthreeriversguide segreto.jpg
fw13nwthreeriversguide st john.jpg

