Virtual reality helps residents of Shorewood senior living facility

WellnessVR is a virtual reality platform designed to reduce stress and promote wellbeing, according to a release about the platform. The platform brings relaxing experiences to seniors through a virtual reality headset, according to Chuck Olsen, the CEO/co-founder of Visual, the local media and technology company that created WellnessVR.
Visual teamed up with Excelsior-based Oppidan Investment Company to offer virtual reality to seniors at The Pillars of Shorewood Landing and three of its other assisted living facilities.
“Seniors can choose from a wide range of 360-degree nature, travel and cultural scenes that we’ve filmed around Minnesota and the world,” Olsen said.
Some of the most popular choices are Stonehenge, a Minnesota Opera performance and a Costa Rican beach sunset, he said. The category titled “relax” has calm nature scenes. The travel category includes destinations like the Eiffel Tower or a tour around Amsterdam. The culture category contains scenes including music, dance and art. It even has an improv for seniors to experience the Brave New Workshop, he said.
“It’s calming, easy to use and research shows WellnessVR enhances psychological wellbeing,” Olsen said.
Visual conducted a study with a test group of 25 people living in senior living facilities. The participants used the virtual reality platform twice a week for four weeks, Olsen said. The study showed it helped them feel more positive, relaxed and social, he said, adding it decreased the feelings of anxiety or stress. The results of the study were from self-reported pre- and post-assessment, he said.
After the study, 97% of the participants reported they felt more relaxed, 94% felt less worried and all respondents enjoyed their experience, the release stated.
Seniors at The Pillars of Shorewood Landing have used the product since July 2019, Olsen said.
“We’ve been leaning on using WellnessVR more than usual throughout the pandemic,” said Griffin Myslivecek, the executive director of the facility.
Sarah Asplin is one of a resident and her favorite virtual scene was of the Duluth Rose Garden. The technology has been helpful for her during social distancing.
“It’s fun but I miss visiting with people,” she said.
Carol Monterotti, another resident, also liked the Duluth Rose Garden scene. She found the experience calming and it helped to take her mind off of other things, she said.
