Local veterans and legislators came together to enjoy a boat tour on Lake Minnetonka, which included a stop at Big Island, as they discussed topics regarding Minnesota veterans.

The Lake Minnetonka boat tours for veterans have been ongoing for the last 13 years, courtesy of Gabriel Jabbour, the owner of Tonka Bay Marina and former mayor of Orono, whose boat is used for the tours. Jabbour has played a significant role in maintaining Big Island over the years and has been engaged in working with Orono since the 1970s. He views the tours as keeping a promise he made to the veterans.

Attendees enjoyed a lunch docked on the Big Island.
A view of Lake Minnetonka from the boat tour for veterans and legislators held on Aug. 31.
Both legislators, veterans and other officials came together for the final Lake Minnetonka tour of the summer on Gabriel Jabbour’s boat on Aug. 31.
Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke provided closing remarks and invited others to share with the group.

