The MAISRC hosted an open house on May 25
Scientists and researchers from the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center and the United States Geological Survey hosted talked about upcoming Lake Minnetonka research during an open house May 25 at the Osprey Picnic Shelter at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Park.
The conversations focused on the latest in zebra mussel control using copper as well as an overview of the project, updates from previous research and plans for this summer’s copper treatments in Maxwell Bay.
According to Diane Waller, a research fishery biologist with USGS, both USGS and the University of Minnesota have been partnering on zebra mussel research for at least 10 years.
“A lot of that work has been focused around Lake Minnetonka and some of the lakes in the north-central part of the state, and we have to say we couldn’t do it without the support of community members and other stakeholders,” she said.
In 2016, USGS and MAISRC partnered on zebra mussel research and discovered that copper was not only an effective way to control zebra mussels, but that the larvae zebra mussels’ life stage, called veliger, was even more sensitive to it than when they were adults. They began tests in the lab, later moving to perform small test enclosures in Lake Minnetonka and Robinson Bay. In 2019, they scaled their tests further and performed a copper low dose treatment in St. Alban’s Bay. Researchers found that during that year it significantly decreased zebra mussel settlement.
In 2020, they returned and saw reduced settlement, but in 2021 the settlement numbers began rising again and indicated a treatment may be needed every two years.
According to Waller, they will continue to monitor the area. While they initially saw impacts on the native aquatic community, their numbers rebounded and highlighted the importance of low-dose copper treatment.
“This is the culmination of all of that that we’ve learned that we’ll be applying further this upcoming year,” said University of Minnesota Ph.D. student Angelique Dahlberg.
Copper is registered for open water use at a low dose and is safe for humans to swim in. Researchers discovered that even at a low dose, veligers are still more sensitive to copper. Veligers are only in the water column during the reproductive season in the summer and the numbers of them peak as water temperatures get higher.
“Our strategy here is to look at. Can we knock down those new recruits that are produced every summer and then reduce that population the following year?” Waller said. “This is not something that would be used for a newly infested lake to try to eradicate, but it’s really targeted at lakes like Lake Minnetonka that have been infested for a period of time and they want to start reducing their impacts.”
Their focus now is on Maxwell Bay as a treatment bay and North Arm Bay as a reference bay. This summer, they will apply a low dose of the copper treatment to the entirety of the Maxwell Bay shoreline and monitor the response.
Researchers are asking community members to avoid buoys that mark sampling sites in both Maxwell and North Arm Bays, stay informed and stay vigilant in preventing the movement of aquatic invasive species. They are also looking for volunteers to help monitor zebra mussel settlement and hang settlement plates.
“This research is important to me because we’re really lucky in Minnesota to have as much water as we do. I’ve lived other places, and we have a lot of fresh water and we have a lot of great aquatic ecosystems, and zebra mussels are a threat to those ecosystems,” Dahlberg said. “This type of research provides a tool, a strategy for mitigating that threat and helping protect our native species and our native ecosystems.”
According to MAISRC Director Nicholas Phelps, aquatic invasive species are one of the biggest challenges Minnesota faces on its lakes right now.
“Developing solutions that are informed by public engagement efforts like this are critical to having any hope to addressing. I do think there are options for control in the future, but it’s going to take some time to test those ideas, work with the public and managers, make sure they’re safe and effective, and eventually get them out there in the real world,” he said.
Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) and Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) both appeared at the open house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.