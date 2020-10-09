Trolley supports ICA Food Shelf one scoop at a time

Members of the community stop by Tommy’s Tonka Trolley at the Port of Excelsior to get free scoops of ice cream Sept. 27. The event was in support of the ICA Food Shelf and more than $1,200 were raised for the nonprofit.
Patti Sinykin, the development director for ICA Foodshelf; Becky Salita, owner of Tommy’s Tonka Trolley; and Celia Salita and Isabella Kelly, trolley employees; pose in masks in front of the trolley.
Minnetonka cheerleaders were at the trolley’s ice cream fundraiser to cheer on community members and thank them for supporting the ICA Food Shelf.

