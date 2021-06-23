The 16th annual Tour de Tonka will be Saturday, Aug. 7. This year, there will be seven routes and the rides will range from 16 to 100 miles. Including all seven routes, the ride goes through 21 cities. The ride is a mass start, where riders for each particular distance start simultaneously.
“There’s a lot of energy in that group of people,” said Tim Litfin, the event founder and director.
Fun for all
The Tour de Tonka is a ride, not a race, Litfin said. People of all ages and abilities are able to participate in the event and participants range in age from 4 to 89 years old, he said.
One year, a participant unloaded his bike from a pickup truck and asked the bike mechanic if he could help him with his bike, which he hadn’t ridden in two years. The bike had two flat tires and the brakes didn’t work. The bike was full of dust, Litfin said.
“You don’t have to be the girl or guy that rides 100 miles a week,” Litfin said. “We have plenty of those ... but you know you don’t have to be that person. You can be a little 5-year-old.”
The ride
The 100-mile ride starts at 7 a.m. at Clear Springs Elementary, 5701 County Rd. 101 in Minnetonka. All the other rides start at 7:30 a.m. The 62- and 71-mile rides begin at the Minnetonka Community Education Center, 4584 Vine Hill Rd. in Deephaven. The 16-, 30-, 36- and 42-mile rides start at Minnetonka High School, 18301 Highway 7 in Minnetonka.
All the rides end at the Minnetonka High School where there will be food, music, a vendor fair and entertainment for everyone to enjoy until 4 p.m.
The cost to register for Tour de Tonka depends on a rider’s age, the riding distance and time of registration. Pricing ranges from $35 to $85. For every participant, $1 is donated to the ICA Foodshelf. Participants also have the opportunity to donate more to the helping organization.
Tour de Tonka typically brings in 34,000 to 36,000 people. Litfin hopes the event attendance will reach those numbers this year and said that early indications are that they’ll “get up there.” There is still hesitancy for people to get in crowds. The event is outdoors and safe and Litfin encourages people to have some fun and be smart.
Riders flock from all over to get a chance to participate in the Tour de Tonka. The event has had riders from 79 of Minnesota’s counties and from 43 states across the country.
ICA Foodshelf
Tour de Tonka partners with the ICA Foodshelf to raise money and get the word out about the services the organization provides for the community. Participants who weren’t aware of the food shelf find out about it at the ride, Litfin said.
“People like that connection and it’s raising good money for good people that need help,” Litfin said.
The work and help of sponsors, partners, staff and volunteers all make the event happen, Litfin said. Tour de Tonka organizers will look for volunteers until the event. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at TourdeTonka.org.
People are tired of virtual events. According to Litfin, an indication of that is how many people signed up on the first day of registration. This year, 101 people signed up. In previous years, the event garnered 30 to 50 registrants on the first day.
“That tells us that people are ready to go,” Litfin said.
There are a group of about 67 riders, called the legacy riders, who have participated in the event since its inaugural year in 2006. They love the event, Litfin said, adding they’re the people who call and email him in August, right after the event, to see what the color of next year’s shirt is going to be.
“People want to be a part of something that works, something that is fun and something that makes a difference and so I think all those boxes are checked with Tour de Tonka,” Litfin said.
For more information and to register, visit Tourdetonka.org
