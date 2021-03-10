Tonka Bay Mayor Adam Jennings became the owner of Now Boarding, a pet boarding facility that also offers day care services, on the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport property at 6002 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis.
Now Boarding was formerly owned by the Animal Humane Society but closed in July due to COVID-19. Jennings acquired the business Jan. 1 and reopened Feb. 15. The nearly 30,000-square-foot facility is open 24 hours seven days a week and has the capacity to hold as many as 200 dogs, cats and critters, Jennings said.
No more desk work
Jennings earned an MBA in finance and worked in corporate offices for many years before deciding he didn’t want to sit behind a desk anymore. The business model for pet boarding just made sense to him, he said, adding that his family also has Emma, a rescue dog.
Through his time on the City Council and his role as mayor, Jennings learned that he enjoys working with people and being on his feet. He was going to school to become a sheriff’s deputy and was taking his POST certification courses all while bringing his children to and from school and negotiating the deal with Now Boarding. If the deal hadn’t worked out, Jennings would have continued with his education, he said
For Jennings, purchasing Now Boarding was a great opportunity. It’s a nice work atmosphere, already had a strong client base and amazing employees, he said. The facility is no longer affiliated with the Animal Humane Society, but Jennings is doing what he can to honor the organization’s legacy.
Jennings made a commitment to hire as many of the former staff members as possible. Of the 17 employees, 15 are former employees. The employees were what made the place, he said. The facility had high ratings so, they knew what they were doing, he added.
Business picks up
Travel is coming back, Jennings said. He has heard from clients that they’ve received their first round of vaccinations, and after being cooped up in the house for a year, are ready to get back out into the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an influx of people who got pets. Some of those people are the same who want travel, he said.
According to Jennings, Now Boarding is hitting all of his projections. Within the first week, the facility booked over 1,000 reservations for the year. Jennings anticipates that March will be a strong month because of school spring break vacations.
“I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
Jennings would like to add grooming services but is waiting until COVID-19 is over. All that has changed so far is more playtime for the dogs that are boarded, he said.
The experience
There have been little bumps along the way that Jennings hadn’t anticipated, such as the difficulty of getting the phone system set up. It’s just part of being a small business owner, he said, adding he’s also been on the roof working closely with the facility’s HVAC units because of the cold weather.
Lori Larson of Minneapolis is the general manager of the business. She worked for the facility for seven and a half years and became the manager with the ownership change.
Larson is thrilled with the new management, she said. She, the employees and clients were crushed when the facility closed in July. Jennings is willing to put in the effort and they’re seeing previous clients come back as well as new clients, she said.
“I’m just super excited about continuing on what we had here before and trying to make it even better,” Larson said.
According to Larson, Jennings is open to trying new things, rather than doing them the way they’ve always been done. All while keeping staffing and policies consistent enough that clients are still comfortable, she added.
Now Boarding is currently doing curbside pickup and drop-off. Everyone going into the facility has their temperature taken, social distancing policies are in place and there are sanitation stations throughout the space.
Info: nowboardingpets.com
