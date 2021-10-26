Gabriel Jabbour focuses on reducing impact of zebra mussels
Tonka Bay Marina owner Gabriel Jabbour was named one of the first-ever recipients of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center’s Research Partnership Award.
He was the first individual award recipient at the center’s annual Research & Management Showcase event on Sept 22.
Jabbour is a long-time research partner and former board member of the MAISRC, which is part of the University of Minnesota.
Two of Jabbour’s notable projects include providing field support to zebra mussel suppression studies by using copper in Lake Minnetonka, and working toward developing anti-fouling coatings to prevent zebra mussel settlement. Jabbour and others at MAISRC returned to the lake recently alongside their partner, the United States Geological Survey, who is considering another evaluation next year to continue the projects that began in 2018.
“You keep working until you get to a point that you don’t believe anymore work could produce any results that are different than what you already have,” he said.
Receiving the award has helped Jabbour mentor his employees, adding that it shows others that the work they’re doing is not only yielding results and is appreciated, but can guide others in the future.
“Would I do it without an award? Of course I would do it. But this is kind of like, ‘hey you guys, people really think we’re doing good work.’ You know?” he said.
Jabbour has been involved in center projects since it was founded in 2012 with funding from the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Clean Water Fund. MAISRC is responsible for a variety of ongoing projects in Minnesota, with a mission to develop research-based solutions that can reduce the impacts of aquatic invasive species throughout the state.
“There are lots of people that support our center and help our research projects, but the reason that we selected Gabe this year was just that long record of deep engagement and willingness to help us put the pieces together,” said Cori Mattke, the associate director of MAISRC. “It started with being on our advisory board, but after he cycled off of the advisory board he has stayed really committed and we wanted to honor that long-term commitment to (aquatic invasive species) research.”
The center also recognized Water Quality Coordinator Justine Dauphinais with the Coon Creek Watershed District, Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, and the Pelican Lakes Association of Crow Wing County. Nominations for the award were solicited from MAISRC research teams and partner program staff, with final selections made by the center’s staff. The center will continue to annually recognize partners, honoring either individuals, organizations or professionals in the years to come.
