The Tonka Bay City Council voted May 11 to not allow the Excelsior Fire Department to install a dock and canopy at the Bay Street fire lane.
The vote was 3-2 with Councilmembers Kristen Viger, Jeff Anderson and Bill LaBelle voting against the installation and Councilmember Tim Connelly and Mayor Adam Jennings voting in favor of the action.
Fire Chief Curt Mackey presented information about the dock installation and requested the council approve the Fire District’s use of the Bay Street fire lane.
“One reason is to help enhance public safety for the citizens of Tonka Bay, the other communities that we serve as a fire district, along with non-residents on Lake Minnetonka,” Mackey said.
Locating a dock and fireboat at the Bay Street fire lane would improve the Fire District’s response time.
“Six to eight minutes would be a big difference between living or not going home from a day on the lake,” Mackey said. “That’s the amount of time that we could conceivably save by relocating from the municipal dock to the Bay Street fire lane.”
The matter isn’t just about the residents of Tonka Bay. It’s also about the citizens of the other four communities the Fire District serves, Mackey said.
When the Fire District responds to water emergencies, they drive to the boat in a single Ford F-350, unless the emergency warrants larger apparatus engines. In the last three years, they’ve responded to 33 emergencies, which averaged about 11 per year between May through September. Residents could expect to see a vehicle at the Bay Street fire lane approximately two times per month, Mackey said.
The dock would take up about 4 feet of the 40-foot lake access. Citizen’s recreational activities such as fishing, launching canoes or paddleboards will be virtually unaffected, Mackey said.
There was a full emergency response in 2020 on a call for rescue that resulted in a fatality on the lake and nearly a second death, Mackey said.
“Using the Bay Street fire lane is intended to make events like this increasingly rare by putting the fire department minutes closer to people in crisis,” Mackey said.
It was mentioned at a previous meeting that there were other locations available such as the Shorewood Marina. That is private property versus the public property on Bay Street. It is the fire district’s policy to avoid entering private property agreements.
The loss of nearby property values resulting from having a fireboat in the neighborhood is pure conjecture, Mackey said, adding one could argue that living on a lake that has public safety equipment nearby is preferable.
Fire lanes are often used for visual access for police, fire and sheriff’s water patrol, Mackey said. When they get a call on the lake they send people to the closest fire lane to “put eyes on the scene.” They use the fire lanes rather than knocking on resident’s doors to ask for permission to stand on their dock.
Jennings opened the meeting up for public comment.
Resident Dennis Nelson said what wasn’t discussed was the cost of the dock installation, which he estimated at over $10,000. Nelson also noted indirect costs, such as diminishing property values because the canopy would obstruct a number of people’s views of the lake.
Steve Larson, a resident, said the dock is a bad idea. Bay Street is a peaceful dead-end street with a 20 miles per hour speed limit and is lined with vehicles and activity all summer long.
“I do think that this is a terrible location to rush in an emergency vehicle, just because of the fact that it’s such a peaceful neighborhood,” Larson said.
Council discussion
LaBelle said he doesn’t want to choose a course of action that negatively affects property values. He spoke with City Assessor Rolf Erickson, who said the presence of a dock and a fireboat could negatively affect the property values of some of the homes in the area.
Anderson said that every member of the public who spoke had the same story. That the dock is a great idea, but that Bay Street is the wrong place to implement it.
Connelly said he’s listened to the arguments from the community and that each argument is the “absolute worst-case scenario.” Residents have talked about traffic, parking, noise and the speed limit, however, it’s only one emergency vehicle and Mackey said he is willing to turn the sirens off and go the 20 miles per hour speed limit.
“When I think about the teenager in the lake, who’s just learned that he can’t swim as well as he thought he could, or the family on their boat that’s stranded or heaven forbid catching fire. Those are the people that I’m voting for here tonight,” Connelly said.
Jennings said that, as a former EMT, it’s about the safety of those around you. This is about the installation of a dock that will be there for the summer months and will provide a significantly faster response time, he said. If an emergency happened in Gideon’s Bay, emergency personnel will find the closest point to help and that means that a large number of emergency vehicles will gather, whether there’s a dock or not.
Jennings noted that the burden of cost wouldn’t fall on Tonka Bay alone because it would be distributed across the cities that share the Fire District.
“Safety trumps everything in this particular scenario,” Jennings said.
Mackey said the Fire District looked into other locations such as at Timber Lane or in Shorewood and if they can find a solution there, he’s “all in.”
“I feel your passion, residents, I serve you. I appreciate your feedback,” Mackey said.
