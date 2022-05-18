Councilmember Kelly Wischmeier was sworn in on May 10.
After a combined 21 years of service as a Tonka Bay City Councilmember and the city’s former mayor William LaBelle is stepping away from the Council Chambers.
LaBelle was honored for his service at the April 26 Tonka Bay City Council meeting and a vacancy was declared.
“Bill, if you’re listening, thank you.” said Mayor Adam Jennings during the meeting.
LaBelle chose to step away from the council due to health issues involving his son. He made the decision after the council’s virtual meetings shifted to in-person meetings as of April 26, so he wasn’t in attendance.
He was first elected to the City Council in 1994, later serving as mayor from 2006 to 2012. After his last term ended, he chose to stay away from the council. But he later returned to fill a vacant seat in 2017 and remained until his resignation this year.
“I really enjoy the time on the council. I think we all have an obligation to give back to the communities that we live in and there’s a lot of ways you can do that,” he said. “There’s volunteerism, you can coach youth sports. There’s just a ton of ways to give back to your community. But for me, it was public service as an elected official.”
LaBelle hopes that during his time on the council that he made government more user-friendly, more transparent and more accessible, After he returned to the council in 2017, he ran for the seat because he felt he had more to give.
“Since then, we’ve now got some younger, yes, less experienced, but people who really want to learn and really want to get involved to try to make a difference that have shown interest in becoming part of the council,” he said. “I’m pretty comfortable stepping down now. They’re young, they’re green, but they’ll figure it out.”
For now, Labelle said it was a time for a new generation to take over on the Tonka Bay City Council. He recommended future Tonka Bay residents interested in becoming a councilmember get involved for the right reasons and because they want to make a difference.
“I’m proud of the things that we, and I always use the collective we, we accomplished through the years, when I was either councilmember or mayor,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of things done... The city is in a better place than it was when I first got out of the council.”
LaBelle’s unfinished term extends to the end of the year and the city fill the position through a special appointment. A special meeting was held on May 3 to host interviews for candidates to fill the seat.
Of the four who interviewed for the position, Kelly Wischmeier was chosen.
She was formally sworn in to the council at the May 10 City Council meeting. Wischmeier is the president of Tonka Softball and is on the Minnetonka Girls Softball Association Board of Directors.
“I feel as though I could benefit by being a member of another board because we’ve been through it before,” she said. “It’s a sense of accomplishment, of course, and I’m proud to represent my small community and give back as much as I can.”
Weischmeier chose to pursue the council vacancy because she was interested in giving back to the community. Her family moved to Tonka Bay three years ago and as both a business owner and resident, she felt a part of the community and wanted to get more involved.
“In the short (term), I’m not looking to start anything but help with the finishing and get proposals moving,” she said. “Get rid of the vocabulary of archaic and aged, and push these things that have been out there for a long long time.”
The other three candidates included Dennis Richards, Douglas Eckland and Gerry De La Vega.
