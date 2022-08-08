The city held a celebration on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. in the park.

Tonka Bay has officially broken ground on its $1.6 million Manitou Park redesign.

Parks and Docks commission
The Tonka Bay Parks and Docks Commission posing with shovels at the Manitou Park redesign ground breaking on Aug. 4.
City Council
The Tonka Bay City Council and Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse posing with shovels at the Manitou Park redesign ground breaking on Aug. 4.
Ballfield
The space slotted for the new dual-purpose ball field for both baseball and softball in Manitou Park.
Park sign
The sign for Tonka Bay’s Manitou Park.

