The city held a celebration on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. in the park.
Tonka Bay has officially broken ground on its $1.6 million Manitou Park redesign.
The first phase of the plan includes creating a dual-purpose ball field adjacent to the current larger baseball field to serve both local baseball and softball programs and have immediate access to the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail.
Talks about a Manitou Park redesign didn’t begin until two years ago when the Parks and Docks Commission was first created by fusing the two individual commissions together, said Mayor Adam Jennings.
“I think people in this community have been talking about it for years, but it wasn’t until we formalized that (Parks and Docks) commission that we really saw the need, the excitement that people have for parks, that I have for parks, so we started with the process. We got (Hoisington Koegler Group Incorporated) involved. We have WSB involved. There were permits that had to be pulled with several different agencies. I would say this is something that’s been in the works for years and years, but we’ve really been focusing on it the past two years,” Parks and Docks Commission Chair Andrew Myers said.
Manitou Park’s ice rink was first removed to make way for the new dual-purpose field, a decision the city made because of the already many soccer fields and other types of fields in the area, he said.
“To look at Manitou and say, ‘wow, this could be the premiere park for girls’ softball, Minnetonka softball and boy’s baseball, Minnetonka baseball’ is something,” Myers said.
Hoisington Koegler Group was responsible for creating a comprehensive master plan for the redesign, which featured new elements that the city would develop in the next few years. Alongside the dual-purpose ball field, the plan also includes a new playground moved from its current location to the forefront of the park nearest the parking lot with play structures chosen with an emphasis of accessibility and fun for many ages; a hockey rink in the winter moved from the south end of the park to the north boundary which will extend its life during the season and will be converted into a dog park during the spring and summer months; a Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trailhead with a place to repair bikes, park them or check out an area map at a kiosk; as well as a warming house with restrooms next to the playground and hockey rink with accessible restrooms and a picnic shelter.
“I think it’s been a long time coming. The City of Tonka Bay... it’s turning over. There’s certainly more demand for real estate and it’s always good to have amenities that benefit the residents, not only so they can use them and have fun, but ultimately at the end of the day it should also improve property values for folks as well,” Jennings said.
The next phases of the project will be largely based on funding, he said, with a priority to rebuild the ice rink first. Later the city will redo some of the fields and move the playground closer to the parking lot.
“Certainly, as a father who used to have young kids, we played on this and it’s a bit of a trek to go from the parking lot all the way back here if you’ve got like a 2-year-old,” Jennings said, adding that he was also really looking forward to the new ice rink.
He emphasized that a lot of the work on Manitou Park began with former Tonka Bay Mayor Gerry De La Vega and Councilmember Elli Ansari and the work they had been previously doing with the parks.
The Manitou Park redesign was possible thanks to city funding and a $300,000 Hennepin County grant through its Hennepin Youth Sports program. Since it began in 2009, the program has awarded more than $29.1 million. The grants are offered by the county in three main areas: facilities, playgrounds and equipment and proceeds from the Twins ballpark sales tax support this program.
“A project like this was one of our larger awards this past cycle and really speaks to both the quality of the project itself and the vision of everybody in the community from the city to the parks to just neighbors who utilize these spaces are bringing to bear on a project like this,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, who represents District 6, including Minnetonka, Edina, Hopkins, northern Eden Prairie, Wayzata, Excelsior, Orono, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Spring Park, Tonka Bay and Woodland.
