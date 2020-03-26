The Tonka Bay City Council had a special meeting March 25 via online video conferencing after the city canceled its regular March 24 meeting due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mayor Gerry De La Vega declared a local emergency for the city. The declaration lasts three days. It provides the council flexibility in conducting city business amid the pandemic.
The council unanimously approved the motion to extend the mayoral declaration of a local emergency. It will continue until the council takes further action. Councilmember Elli Ansari was not present.
The council’s next meeting will be via video conference Tuesday, April 14. Community members will be able to type in questions for the council using Zoom’s chat feature.
The Shorewood City Council had a regular meeting March 23, also via video conferencing due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mayor Scott Zerby declared an emergency for the community and the council unanimously approved the motion declaring an emergency.
Planning Commission meetings will be held only when necessary. Park Commission meetings are canceled until further notice.
All city buildings are closed to the public.
“Even though City Hall is closed, it’s important to know city staff are on location and remotely,” Zerby said. Staff members are accepting phone calls and emails during normal hours.
The Public Works department is working uninterrupted and is fully staffed, according to Director Larry Brown. The department is limiting home visits to minimize possible exposure for staff. Brown met with area police, fire and public works directors to discuss assisting each other if the need arose, he said.
A drop box is set up outside city hall for collecting plans, applications and permits, Planning Director Marie Darling said. Inspections can be done via video or in-person at unoccupied properties.
The council’s next meeting will be via Zoom Monday, April 13. If residents have concerns or questions they should contact council members or Zerby, Councilmember Jennifer Labadie said.
“You’ve heard it a million times and I agree, that we will get through this together,” Zerby said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.