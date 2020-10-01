In Deephaven, the mayor and two city council seats are up for election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Incumbent Paul A. Skrede is running unopposed for mayor. Councilmembers Kent Carlson and Steven Erickson are running unopposed for a council seat.

Skrede, Carlson and Erickson did not respond to the Sun Sailor to be part of the voters guide.

To learn more about the Deephaven election, visit cityofdeephaven.org.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments