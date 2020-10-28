This year’s Christkindlsmarkt will be double the fun

People should mark their calendars and check them twice. The Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt will be two weekends this year. From Friday to Sunday, Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6, visitors can stop by the Excelsior Commons to attend the German-inspired market.
In years past, the open-air Christmas market has attracted people as many as 40,000 people during a weekend. This year, with COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers are anticipating fewer visitors. The reason for an extra weekend is to give visitors space, keep attendance to 250 people and allow more opportunities to attend, according to Dale Kurschner, who works with communications and fundraising for the market.
This is the first year that the market will sell tickets, which should be purchased ahead of time. Visitors can choose from hour-long time slots. Tickets are $5 with an additional $1.94 fee. Children 12 years and under can attend for free. There will be limited availability for walk-ups.
A schedule will be posted on the market’s website at excelsiorchristmas.com so visitors can select a time slot. Performances will be replicated so if visitors miss it the first weekend, they can see it the second weekend.
Ticket sales will be open until the market sells out. The market will post updates on ticket availability on Instagram @excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt or Facebook at facebook.com/ExcelsiorChristmas.
Fun festivities
Visitors can browse the artisan market for holiday gifts, see reindeer and lamas or visit Father Christmas, who will be in his Christmas bulb and will talk with children.
Event attendees can enjoy a brew at the Excelsior Brewing Co. bier garden or sip on Coalition’s Glüwein. There will be seasonal beverages such as hot apple cider and cocoa. Visitors can grab a bite to eat at North Shore BBQ, Babushka’s Polish Foods, Ruhland’s Strudel Haus and other food trucks.
Sponsors of the event as well as two local charities, the ICA Foodshelf and HIS House, will have booths. The Klondike Dog Derby will have a booth, where visitors can see sled dogs and speak to mushers.
The market is still looking for volunteers, Kurschner said.
People are being cautious, especially with increasing COVID-19 cases, he said. This market is a way for people to enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in a traditional way. The market will be spread out over more than three acres, so visitors will be able to socially distance, he added.
Things were looking bleak for Excelsior this Christmas season, he said. It wasn’t certain that the market would happen. The chamber of commerce needed to raise money to continue operating. There was an epic battle to save Christmas in Excelsior, he added.
“It’s remarkable to go from where things were two months ago, to where they’re going to be in a month,” he said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit excelsiorchristmas.com.
