Final race route altered due to ice conditions

It’s back, Excelsior residents: The Klondike Dog Derby is returning for its third year Feb. 3-4 with 30 teams expected to race with a $40,000 purse.

Klondike preview - 1
The well-attended and highly anticipated Hug a Husky event in the west parking lot in Excelsior the day before the 2022 Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby went off without a hitch. Residents, visitors and even the caretakers of the dogs couldn’t resist spending some more time with the sled dogs, who were eager for the attention from participants both young and old.
Klondike preview - 2
Klondike Dog Derby Co-founder and President Board of Directors Bethany Hway speaking at the 2022 Klondike Dog Derby.
Klondike preview - 3
Talia Martens from Brule, Wis., (BIB #10) and her team of sled dogs got ready to start the 2022 race. Martens finished with the 17th-best time in the race overall.

