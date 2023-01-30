Final race route altered due to ice conditions
It’s back, Excelsior residents: The Klondike Dog Derby is returning for its third year Feb. 3-4 with 30 teams expected to race with a $40,000 purse.
“We believe in bringing something that’s really fun for families. It’s family-friendly first and foremost, and it’s free. We try to make it as accessible as possible with all of the shuttles and all of the activities for kids,” said Klondike Dog Derby Co-founder and President Board of Directors Bethany Hway.
“Getting people out in the middle of the winter, if you live in Minnesota, you know that this is a very long season so it gives something for people to look forward to in the middle of winter to embrace our heritage of cold-weather living. It’s also wonderful for all of our restaurants and shops on Water Street there as you know the middle of winter is a quieter season for them. This is a big day for them.”
They are expecting between 10,000 and 30,000 visitors based on numbers from the previous two years, Hway said, and will receive musher contestants from across the country as well as in Canada to race counterclockwise around Lake Minnetonka. Many junior mushers will also be competing.
“Just a really amazing group of kids that are going to be competing,” she said. “That’s one of the highlights for me having grown up in the sport. I love to see the young people who are continuing on.”
Event schedule
With activities beginning Friday afternoon, residents can begin the festivities early. According to a press release, the first activity kicks off with Klondike Dog Derby Co-Founder and Chief Veterinarian Jackie Piepkorn talking through the veterinarian checks from 2-4 p.m. on the dogs racing in the race. The talk will be repeated at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage in downtown Excelsior.
Immediately following, from 4-6 p.m., the much-loved “Hug a Husky” event gives residents a chance to get up close and personal with the dogs. Already teased at the South Lake Minnetonka Arctic Fever event on Jan. 21, the dogs are eager for more attention. Hway said this event was expanded thanks to the Gunkel Family Foundation.
Alongside the dogs, there will also be music, food trucks, a sled decorating contest, a free photobooth, free cookies and hot cocoa as well as an ice carving demonstration.
As for race day, Hway recommended, “I would always say arrive early, use our shuttles, dress warm and checking our website. We have a great know-before-you go guide that gives you all of the details. It’s really fun if people want to take time to read about the different mushers. When you get out there, you know who you’re cheering for. You get a picture of their story, who they are.”
Before the race kicks off, from 9-10 a.m., residents are invited to walk around and watch the mushers and their dogs prepared for the race. The 30-minute opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Water Street. At 10 a.m. the race starts with the first team of sled dogs trotting down Water Street and heading out on Lake Minnetonka.
The race will take a different route this year, according to Hway. This year’s route will take mushers down through the first part of the Commons and onto the lake, which encourages visitors to take up viewing spots in the Commons park.
“One of the biggest challenges this year has been the ice conditions on Lake Minnetonka. I’m sure if you’re in the area you’re well aware that the lake has kind of been unfavorable for a lot of events. Thankfully teams of sled dogs and their mushers can very safely traverse the lake. We are able to get a trail in, but we do not advise spectating from the lake, especially with vehicles,” she said.
The Klondike Village returns this year between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. located at Water and Lake Street. The village will offer food, warm beverages, bonfires, games, race information and opportunities to purchase Klondike merchandise.
At the end of the day, an awards ceremony is planned for 5 p.m. at the start and finish arch on Water Street. Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers. After the awards ceremony, the party is taken over to a wrap-up event hosted at Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street in Excelsior.
Net proceeds from this year’s Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby will go to three charities: Adopt a Husky Minnesota, Can Do Canines and ICA Food Shelf.
Parking options for the day’s events include a free shuttle bus running between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The shuttle will go between Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior and the Excelsior Library, 337 Water Street.
Event visitors for either of the days are asked to not bring their pets to the event.
History of the Derby
Hway, who is also the owner of Grayscale, a graphic design company in Excelsior, as well as the race director of the derby, is one of the moving parts behind the event. After growing up with a father, Stan Passananti, who was actively involved in sled dog racing, her own experience growing up in the sport inspired her to bring sled dog racing back to Excelsior.
When Hway began looking back at the history of sled dog racing in the Excelsior area, she first discovered the Klondike Day from the 1930s. Klondike Day was a winter carnival featuring ice skating, a masqued skating party, snow modeling, the crowning of an ice queen and a dog derby. The racing event was held in 1937 and 1938. After that, Excelsior didn’t see the revival of sled dog racing until 1973, with another race occurring the next year. After that, there were scattered sled dog races in 1980, 1995, 1996 and 1998.
After 1998, sled dog racing disappeared altogether from Excelsior until the first-ever Klondike Dog Derby in 2020. Due to a pandemic pause, the race took a year off in 2021 and returned in 2022.
